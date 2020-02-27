Zimmerman Brings in Even More Creative Firepower with David Crawford

Across his career, Crawford has a track record of building and leading exceptional creative teams, creating innovative strategies, and driving consumers to purchase – a calling card of Zimmerman's DNA. He has led integrated campaigns for world-leading brands including Southwest Airlines, BMW, Kohler, Land Rover, AT&T, Krispy Kreme, and others.

"In the ever-shifting advertising landscape, consumers are attracted to brands with the ability to relate to their individual tastes like never before. At its core, I think Zimmerman has been tailor-made to specifically target these traits. We'll build our clients' business by putting breakthrough, well-crafted work on the table that focuses on those consumers. I'm looking forward to working along-side Wade Alger and am extremely excited to be part of the Zimmerman team," said Crawford.

"David is amazingly talented and also one of the greatest humans I know. I am so glad he is on our team," said Wade Alger, Zimmerman's new Chief Creative Officer.

"Creative talent is more critical than ever as the degree of difficulty to drive the Immersive Commerce needs of our clients grows every day. David understands the need for Creative ideas to arm brands to sell anywhere and everywhere," said Michael Goldberg, Zimmerman's CEO.

"Growth is never optional here. We must grow the business of our clients and the people who bravely do the work, as that is the only right way for the agency to grow as well," added Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of Zimmerman.

