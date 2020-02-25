Zimmerman Fortifies Creative Chops with Wade Alger as Chief Creative Officer

Alger brings a long history of creating work that works. For more than eight years, Alger was the creative lead for The Martin Agency's GEICO account, where the work he and his teams created helped elevate the brand to the overall #2 position in the car insurance category. During that time, Alger created Cannes Grand Prix winning campaigns like "Unskippable," as well as many other favorites, like "Happier Than" (Hump Day), and "It's What You Do" (Pinocchio and Squirrels). Alger created Emmy Award-winning work for the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and also co-wrote The World's Biggest Asshole for Donate Life America, which saw registrations of organ donation increase over 638%. "I like doing work that works and that is what I see in Zimmerman; their model of data-driven results and proprietary technologies combined with real-time metrics. It excites me and I hope I can add even more creativity to a model that is already firing on all cylinders," said Alger.

"We are happy to welcome Wade into the Zimmerman family. He brings a strong creative pedigree, but more importantly, he brings big ambition and an unrestrained passion for innovating across multiple platforms; something so critical to keep up with the dynamic retail marketplace our clients must thrive in," said Zimmerman Advertising Founder and Chairman, Jordan Zimmerman.

"Creative ideas are more important than ever, especially in retail, because they need to be big enough to prop up the brand, but agile enough for the Immersive Commerce ecosystems we now live in– where consumers are shopping anywhere, anytime and any way. Our job is to better the client's business, as well as our own. Wade is an amazing addition to do both," said Michael Goldberg, CEO of Zimmerman.

"The chance to work with the talented leadership and people of Zimmerman, including my old partner Brad Higdon (CMO), made this the right opportunity and one that I have been looking for," said Wade Alger.

