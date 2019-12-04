Zimmerman Grows Inside and Out

Klim Kavall joins the Zimmerman team in Florida coming from Starcom in NYC, where he served as the SVP, Director of Performance Media across digital channels with a high regard towards audience-centric advertising. In his role, he will be leading the Media Strategy and Activation for Zimmerman clients. Outside of his day-to-day role, Klim is also an instructor across a multitude of online courses in owned, earned, paid, as well as, integrated marketing within the Cornell University Digital Certification Program.

Most recently, Christina Famy was a Senior Account Manager for iCrossing and was responsible for driving brand, content, and search strategy. She oversaw programs for American Funds by The Capital Group and SiriusXM, leading their Programmatic and Search programs. She previously worked on nationally recognized brands such as Lexus, Volkswagen, Choice Hotels, and Adidas. In her new role, Famy will be tasked with leading various accounts.

In addition to Famy, Taj McClymont has joined from Pinnacle, where he served as Vice President of Digital Strategy driving the agency, department team members and clients toward achievable goals through digital campaigns. For nearly 20 years, he has held management and senior-level positions, along the way earning accolades and nominations in the areas of digital marketing and design for Fortune 40-500 companies such as Under Armour, Lowe's and ADT.

Alex Sharkey has joined from DDB, where he served as Strategic Planning Director. He has worked closely with The Coca-Cola Company on several brands. In addition, he has experience with brands such as Acura, Citrix, Norton AntiVirus, Buffalo Wild Wings', BJ's, and more. In his new role, Sharkey will be tasked with leading strategy for various Zimmerman's clients.

"It's great to welcome Klim, Christina, Alex and Taj to the agency. They have great experience, but also understand the agency's demand to work harder, work faster and be defined by the outcome of our work rather than the output of it," said Michael Goldberg, Zimmerman's CEO.

"Key hires bring industry expertise that coupled with our innovative and proprietary solutions are essential to the success of our clients and our agency. We are happy to welcome these accomplished professionals to be part of our growth engine," added Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of Zimmerman Advertising.

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Five Below, AutoNation, and La-Z-Boy. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

