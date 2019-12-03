Zimmerman Tapped To Help HairClub Put More On The Top

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HairClub, North America's number one provider of proven hair loss solutions, has hired Zimmerman Advertising to handle communication growth strategy as well as Direct Response media planning and buying. Most well-known for helping over 600,000 men and women restore their hair and transform their lives for more than forty years, HairClub is dedicated to making sure clients look and feel their best.

As the new marketing partner, Zimmerman will apply its strategic focus and retail expertise to reinforce the HairClub brand as the market leader who delivers on its commitment to enhance the image of every client through innovative and proven solutions in a discreet, professional environment.

Zimmerman was awarded the business after competing against multiple agencies in a review that began earlier this year. HairClub was impressed by Zimmerman's strategic focus and experience growing retailers through their proprietary tools, including their hyperlocal platform, which uses sophisticated modeling that includes geographic shopping patterns, competitor activity, in-market buying patterns, and psychographic/lifestyle data to hyper-locally target customers. The tool serves up advertising that results in higher engagement rate and increased ROI.

"We are very excited to begin our partnership with Zimmerman," said Mike Nassar, President & CEO of HairClub. "They are a powerful partner to support us in our growth and evolution of our brand, as we seek to help more men and women learn about and address their hair health."

"HairClub had all ingredients we love in partnerships: big ambition, intense hunger and good people," said Michael Goldberg, CEO of Zimmerman.

"Now is the right time for HairClub. They are poised for incredible growth and have the right people in place to make that happen," added Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman.

About HairClub®

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's number one provider of proven hair enhancement, treatment, and restoration solutions. For more than 40 years, HairClub has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Five Below, AutoNation, and La-Z-Boy. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com .

SOURCE Zimmerman

Related Links

http://www.zadv.com

