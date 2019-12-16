Zimmerman's Siren Song to Retailers: Sell. Sell Anywhere. Sell Everywhere!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ­The retail strategists of Zimmerman Advertising announce the publication of a White Paper called Immersive Commerce and its revitalizing impact on the stagnant retail landscape. It challenges retail marketers to step up the pace of change in order to keep up with the seismic changes to how consumers are shopping.

It is well documented that the face of brick-n-mortar retail has changed forever, but all of those reports suggest that retailers need to pay more attention to the e-commerce experience and recognize the impact of Omni-Channel, Multi-Channel and Unified-Commerce marketing. Regardless of the label, the trend has always been to build the fence out a little further and try to keep consumers confined within our own ecosystems. The undercurrent fundamentally neglects the fact that consumers aren't looking for a retailers' ecosystem, because they have their own.

Today's retailing is about selling goods and services where the consumers are. Wherever they are. Whenever they are there. The marketplace dynamic is more 'brand direct' than any time in history. The challenge to retail brands is to find ways to become a marketplace or leverage the marketplaces that already exist, as more people are buying more things and paying more for them.

The premise of Immersive Commerce is simple: tear down the fence and sell. Sell anywhere. Sell everywhere.

"We used to think that anyone or any platform other than our own retail floor was a foe, but now we see everyone who helps us link to the consumer sales ecosystem as a friend," said Michael Goldberg, CEO of Zimmerman. "Today's shoppers just want ease-of-use and that's exactly what we strive for. In practice, this means using the most advanced data analysis and targeting methods to create and position customer-centric communications and use tech to search for triggers that drive behavioral change, not just attitudinal changes."

"Immersive Commerce is truly creating a revolution in retail," said Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of Zimmerman Advertising. "Return on ad spend has never been higher, and brands who are not taking advantage of it are truly missing the opportunity of a lifetime," he added.

