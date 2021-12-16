Zimperium and Intertrust Partner to Provide End-to-end Security for IoT devices in Zero-trust Environments

DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium , the global leader in mobile security, and Intertrust , the pioneer in trusted computing and digital rights management (DRM) technology, today announced a partnership to provide end-to-end security and data management for IoT devices, apps and media services operating in Zero Trust environments. Under the terms of the partnership, Intertrust will offer Zimperium's Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) to its Intertrust Platform™ and Intertrust ExpressPlay® customers.

"The Zimperium-Intertrust partnership completes our offering of the world's best end-to-end secure data operations and rights management solution, with bulletproof endpoint technology," said Talal Shamoon, Intertrust's Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud to partner with the world leader in this space and look forward to delivering robust end to end solutions to our customers"

Intertrust Platform is a breakthrough product that provides trusted interoperable data operations for business ecosystems. It also connects to authenticated IoT devices and apps, creating a circle of trust between clouds and devices. ExpressPlay Media Security Suite offers a number of innovative content protection services including ExpressPlay DRM , a cloud-based multi-DRM service. Zimperium's revolutionary security technology creates a protected processing environment on devices and sensors that lowers the risk of malicious tampering and signals when an attack is taking place. The combination gives enterprises and media service providers alike access to trusted data ecosystems and a high level of assurance that devices and apps in the Zero Trust environments they work with are highly resistant to hacks that can cause major disruptions or inappropriate access to data.

"Devices and apps in the field can be a weak point for attackers to steal data or disrupt vital data-based services," said Shridhar Mittal, Zimperium's Chief Executive Officer. "As the only platform that protects mobile apps across the entire DevSecOps lifecycle, from in-development to on-device, MAPS gives Intertrust's customers the confidence that their edge devices and apps are protected."

Intertrust provides software and services to major corporations globally and is offering MAPS to its current and future customers immediately.

About Zimperium

Zimperium provides the only mobile security platform purpose-built for enterprise environments. With machine learning-based protection and a single platform that secures everything from applications to endpoints, Zimperium is the only solution to provide on-device mobile threat defense to protect growing and evolving mobile environments. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Warburg Pincus, SoftBank, Samsung, Sierra Ventures and Telstra. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter and LinkedIn , or visit www.Zimperium.com .

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM) and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com , or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

