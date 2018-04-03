Zimperium Hosts Webinar on Mobile Security Threats Targeting the Financial Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the global leader in enterprise mobile security, will host a webinar titled, "Banking Information is at Risk of Theft on Mobile Devices" on April 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Savings Time (CDT). Registration is open here.

Research shows that the number of global mobile banking users will reach 2 billion by 2020, exceeding the number of traditional online banking users. While today's smartphones and tablets provide basic security, millions of devices with financial information and/or access to networks with consumers' information make an appealing target for cyber thieves, creating challenges not fully addressed by traditional security methods. During this webinar, JT Keating, vice president of product strategy at Zimperium, will cover the following topics:

Why the rise in mobile banking has presented a number of unique challenges for financial institutions

How and why banking apps on mobile devices have become a primary target for attackers

Mobile security advice for the financial industry, including tips for mitigating potential risks

"Whether consumers are using a mobile application for banking, budget tracking, loan calculating, or spending and saving, their financial and personal information, including social security numbers, dates of birth as well as cardholder data, is at risk," said JT Keating, vice president of product strategy at Zimperium. "Zimperium offers financial services firms and their customers the most complete solution for automatically detecting, reporting and remediating today's -- and tomorrow's -- advanced mobile banking threats."

Details about the webinar are included below.

Who: JT Keating, vice president of product strategy, Zimperium

What: "Banking Information is at Risk of Theft on Mobile Devices. What Can be Done About it?" webinar

When: April 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT

Register: https://zimperium.zoom.us/webinar/register/3015217270185/WN_6MceyieoRcSuwh8QZ9ZE7g

About Zimperium®

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, offers real-time, on-device protection against Android and iOS threats. The Zimperium platform leverages our award-winning machine learning-based engine, z9, to protect mobile data, apps and sessions against device compromises, network attacks and malicious apps. To date, z9 has detected 100% of zero-day mobile exploits without requiring an update or suffering from the delays and limitations of cloud-based detection—something no other mobile security provider can claim. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Sierra Ventures, Samsung, Telstra, Warburg Pincus and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

Zimperium, the Zimperium name, and logo, Powered by Zimperium, zIPS, zIAP and z9 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Zimperium, Inc. in the US and other countries.

Media Contact

Tracey Workman

InkHouse PR for Zimperium

E-mail: zimperium@inkhouse.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimperium-hosts-webinar-on-mobile-security-threats-targeting-the-financial-industry-300623280.html

SOURCE Zimperium

