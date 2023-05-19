Zimperium Positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for In-App Protection by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading In-App Protection vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading In-App Protection vendors. Zimperium, with its comprehensive technology for In-App Protection, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Zimperium as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: In-App Protection, Q2 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading In-App Protection providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Ayush Patidar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ provides complete and autonomous coverage for all endpoints and apps. As a part of this platform, Zimperium MAPS offers end-to-end protection for mobile apps, integrating features such as No-Code App Shielding, Code and Data Obfuscation, Tamper Resistance, and Network Protection into a single platform. The threat management dashboard provided by MAPS allows for real-time threat visibility and response to emerging threats."

"Zimperium has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: In-App Protection, Q1 2023," adds Ayush.

"As organizations continue to face unprecedented cyber threats to their mobile-powered business initiatives, the value in implementing a mobile security strategy for apps and devices has never been greater," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO, Zimperium. "Being recognized as the leader in the SPARK Matrix for In-App Protection and achieving top scores in both technology excellence and customer impact are testaments to the growing need for mobile application security. We are proud that like our customers, the industry is also recognizing Zimperium as a leader in mobile application security and look forward to continuing to support businesses across every industry with a mobile-first security platform in 2023 and beyond.

An In-App Protection is an advanced set of application security tools designed to protect, detect, analyze, and remediate against known and unknown advanced cyber threats throughout the application lifecycle. The tools provide real-time protection for high-value applications running in an unsecured environment against threats such as reverse engineering, repackaging, malware, script injection, cryptojacking, SMS snatching. Additionally, it provides features like RASP (Runtime Application Self-Protection) for real-time monitoring and prevention of application-layer attack and block malicious scripts or tools from accessing the APIs."

Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, In-App Protection vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive. The primary features to evaluate In-App Protection includes end-to-end protection for mobile apps, integrating features such as No-Code App Shielding, Code and Data Obfuscation, Tamper Resistance, and Runtime Application Self-Protection.

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities, securely. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn , or visit www.Zimperium.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

