ZINC CAFE AND MARKET REBRANDS TO ZINC CAFE AND BAR, ENHANCING CULINARY OFFERINGS FOR THE COMMUNITY

The rebranding to Zinc Cafe and Bar marks a new chapter for the restaurant. Alongside traditional café offerings, guests can now enjoy a vibrant selection of beverages and bites in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. This rebranding and new menu innovation came with Zinc becoming part of the Paris Baguette portfolio. Whether you're stopping by for a morning coffee or unwinding after a long day with friends, Zinc Cafe and Bar has something for everyone

"We are thrilled to evolve the Zinc brand and enhance our offerings. The goal is to create a welcoming space where guests can enjoy both vegetarian and protein options made with the finest ingredients," said Darren Tipton, CEO of Paris Baguette. "The transformation into Zinc Cafe and Bar signifies a new era of culinary innovation. This change allows us to better serve our communities and create a space where people can gather, socialize, and enjoy quality food and drinks."

Guests can look forward to an enticing blend of flavors with the introduction of dishes that include grilled organic chicken, herb-marinated steak, and seasonal fish. These high-quality protein options will be prepared with the same care and creativity that our patrons have come to expect.

New Menu Highlights:

SHRIMP TACOS: Grilled shrimp, cilantro lime cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco topped with chipotle aioli and served with brown rice or black beans

GRILLED STEAK, BROWN RICE & MUSHROOM BOWL: Sirloin steak, brown rice, mushrooms, green beans, red peppers, pickled onions, spicy thai sauce

PAN SEARED SALMON: Moroccan spice salmon, roasted fingerling potatoes, garlic spinach, radish, dijon-lemon vinaigrette

BACON ONION WHITE PIZZA: Applewood smoked bacon, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, garlic oil, caramelized onion

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SANDWICH: Grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, white cheddar, greens, chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta

Zinc Cafe and Bar will continue to serve many of its signature dishes including the Southwest and Avocado Salads as well as the Grilled Vegetable Sandwich. Additionally, they will highlight seasonal specials and bring back traditional favorites as well as limited time offerings throughout the year. Guests can also expect unique drink selections crafted by their skilled mixologists. The fusion of flavors aims to delight all guests, whether they are visiting for a lite bite, hearty meal, or a coffee & sweet treat.

To celebrate Zinc's rebranding, and menu expansion, they invite guests to stop by Zinc Cafe & Bar locations across Southern California in the LA Arts District, West Hollywood and Orange as well as Corona Del Mar. The Laguna location will keep its existing menu concept with further expansion plans set for a later date.

ABOUT ZINC CAFE & BAR:

At Zinc Cafe & Bar, we believe in using the finest ingredients to craft memorable culinary experiences for our community. We offer a unique blend of high-quality vegetarian dishes and premium meat options. Recently rebranded from Zinc Cafe and Market, we are proud to partner with Paris Baguette, enhancing our menu. Our mission is to create a welcoming atmosphere where guests can enjoy fresh, flavorful food and drinks, whether it's a morning coffee, a leisurely brunch, or an evening out. Zinc provides a resting spot for regaining and sustaining our strengths, emotions and values through a caring, nurturing, thoughtful and artistic environment.

