Zinc Chloride Market to Grow at 4.8% CAGR Steered by Surging Demand for Dry Cell Batteries: FMI

DUBAI, U.A.E, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: As per a detailed study by FMI, the global zinc chloride market is estimated to reach US$ 321.2 Mn in 2022. Increasing application across diverse end-use sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceutical, electronics, and textile is propelling the demand for zinc chloride. On account of this, the market is expected to exceed US$ 426.4 Mn by the end of 2028.

Demand for zinc chloride is rapidly growing across the chemical industry owing to its attractive chemical properties and cost advantage. It is increasingly being used for applications such as soldering, galvanizing, tinning fluxes, odor control, chemical synthesis, and others.

Zinc chloride is granular solid and deliquescent salt that functions as an electrolyte offering excellent electrical conductivity and high corrosion resistance. Attributed to these properties, it is finding a wide range of applications for manufacturing batteries such as primary dry cell batteries.

Hence, increasing demand for batteries from consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial power backup is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Driven by this, the sales of zinc chloride are estimated to rise at 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028.

On the basis of grade, high purity grade zinc chloride is anticipated to remain the most preferred grade type in the market, accounting for sales of total US$ 34.8 Mn between 2022 and 2028. Increasing demand for the pharmaceutical industry for the formulation of medication to treat zinc deficiencies and others deficiency syndromes is favoring the growth in the segment.

"Increasing demand for highly water-soluble crystalline salts for the purification of contaminants in textile processing and water treatment infrastructure is augmenting the growth in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Zinc Chloride Market Study

The U.S. zinc chloride market size is estimated to total US$ 52.1 Mn in 2021, exhibiting sales by 4% year-on-year between 2020 and 2021.

in 2021, exhibiting sales by 4% year-on-year between 2020 and 2021. Germany is expected to register swift growth in the Europe market, owing to the increasing demand for primary and dry cell batteries in the country.

is expected to register swift growth in the market, owing to the increasing demand for primary and dry cell batteries in the country. China is projected to emerge as the most lucrative zinc chloride market, accounting for more than 1/3rd of the global sales in 2021.

is projected to emerge as the most lucrative zinc chloride market, accounting for more than 1/3rd of the global sales in 2021. India is anticipated to account for a significant share in the South Asia market, expanding at 5.1% CAGR over the assessment period.

is anticipated to account for a significant share in the market, expanding at 5.1% CAGR over the assessment period. Based on application, the dry cell battery segment is forecast to account for the maximum share, growing at a 4.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Key Drivers

Increasing use of commercial grade zinc chloride for vulcanization of rubber and wood preservative solutions owing to its moisture absorbing properties is propelling the demand in the commercial grade segment.

Growing application of zinc chloride for the formulation of fertilizers to prevent zinc deficiency in crops such as maize is accelerating the sales across the agriculture sector.

Key Restraints

High toxicity and adverse effects associated with zinc chlorides such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, peeling skin, hoarseness, and abdominal pain among others are hampering the growth in the market.

Increasing preference towards adopting rechargeable batteries rather than primary dry cell batteries for consumer electronics, such as cameras, is hindering the sales across the dry cell battery segment.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players are focusing on adopting strategies such as new production facility development, collaboration, merger, and acquisition to increase their production capacity to meet the surging demand for zinc chloride. Some of the players are emphasizing on promoting green zinc salt to gain competitive edge.

For instance,

In May 2021 , the Shanghai Nonferrous Network Co., Ltd. a leading zinc processing quality supplier, together with other industry representative downstream enterprises announced undertaking an initiative to promote sustainable, healthy and high-quality development of the domestic zinc salt industry in China . This will assist zinc chloride companies in China to counter restraints such as environmental protection concerns.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Flaurea Chemicals

Vijaychem Industries

American Elements

Eurocontal SA

PT. Indo Lysaght

Global Chemical Co. Ltd

TIB Chemical AG

Lipmes

Haihua Industry

Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd

Yanggu Zhongtian Zinc Industry Co., Ltd.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Zinc Chloride Market

The latest report by FMI provides a detailed analysis of the global zinc chloride market, providing credible insights into key factor driving the market through 2022 and beyond. The study also disclosed growth projections on in zinc chloride market with detailed segmentation:

By Grade:

High Purity Grade

Battery Grade

Technical Grade

Commercial Grade

By Application:

Dry Cell Batteries

Water Treatment

Catalyst

Others

By End Use:

Electronics

Chemical

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

· North America

· Latin America

· Europe

· East Asia

· South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific · Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into zinc chloride market demand outlook for the forecast period 2022-2028

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for zinc chloride market between 2022 and 2028

Zinc chloride market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Zinc chloride market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

