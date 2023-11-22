Zinc Dust, Powders, And Flakes Market to increase by USD 456.13 million between 2022 to 2027; Altana AG, AVL METAL POWDERS n.v., Cynor Laboratories, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The zinc dust, powders, and flakes market size is expected to grow by USD 456.13 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of the global construction industry is notably driving the zinc dust, powders, and flakes market. However, factors such as volatility in the prices of raw materials may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Chemical grade, Paint grade, and Others), Application (Chemicals, Paint, Pharmaceutical, Personal care and cosmetics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zinc Dust, Powders, and Flakes Market 2023-2027
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the zinc dust, powders, and flakes market, including Altana AG, AVL METAL POWDERS n.v., Cynor Laboratories, EverZinc Group, Hakusui Tech Co. Ltd., Hanchang Ind. Co. Ltd., Innomet Powders, Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc Industry Co. Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Novamet Specialty Products Corp., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Pars Zinc Dust Manufacturing Co., Sarda Industrial Enterprises, Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology Co. Ltd., Silox India Pvt. Ltd., The Metal Powder Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Toho Zinc Co. Ltd., Zochem Inc., and PARSHVA CHEMICALS.

Zinc Dust, Powders, And Flakes Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Altana AG - The company offers zinc dust, powders, and flakes through its subsidiary Eckart providing excellent corrosion protection properties for powder coating primers.

Zinc Dust, Powders, And Flakes Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

  • The chemical grade segment is significant during the forecast period. The products in this segment play a major role in various chemical reactions and their chemical reactions are significant for various applications. The applications include life science applications, for the recovery of precious metals and platinum group metals, or the purification process of leach solutions for zinc metal production.
  • Other segments include Application (Chemicals, Paint, Pharmaceutical, Personal care and cosmetics, and Others).

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the regional market can be attributed to the growing demand from end-user industries. The end-user industries include the construction and automotive industries. 

Zinc Dust, Powders, And Flakes Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist zinc dust, powders, and flakes market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the zinc dust, powders, and flakes market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the zinc dust, powders, and flakes market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of zinc dust, powders, and flakes market companies

Zinc Dust, Powders, And Flakes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 456.13 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.43

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

