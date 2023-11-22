Zinc Dust, Powders, And Flakes Market to increase by USD 456.13 million between 2022 to 2027; Altana AG, AVL METAL POWDERS n.v., Cynor Laboratories, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The zinc dust, powders, and flakes market size is expected to grow by USD 456.13 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of the global construction industry is notably driving the zinc dust, powders, and flakes market. However, factors such as volatility in the prices of raw materials may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Chemical grade, Paint grade, and Others), Application (Chemicals, Paint, Pharmaceutical, Personal care and cosmetics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zinc Dust, Powders, and Flakes Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the zinc dust, powders, and flakes market, including Altana AG, AVL METAL POWDERS n.v., Cynor Laboratories, EverZinc Group, Hakusui Tech Co. Ltd., Hanchang Ind. Co. Ltd., Innomet Powders, Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc Industry Co. Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Novamet Specialty Products Corp., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Pars Zinc Dust Manufacturing Co., Sarda Industrial Enterprises, Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology Co. Ltd., Silox India Pvt. Ltd., The Metal Powder Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Toho Zinc Co. Ltd., Zochem Inc., and PARSHVA CHEMICALS.

Zinc Dust, Powders, And Flakes Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Altana AG - The company offers zinc dust, powders, and flakes through its subsidiary Eckart providing excellent corrosion protection properties for powder coating primers.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Zinc Dust, Powders, And Flakes Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The chemical grade segment is significant during the forecast period. The products in this segment play a major role in various chemical reactions and their chemical reactions are significant for various applications. The applications include life science applications, for the recovery of precious metals and platinum group metals, or the purification process of leach solutions for zinc metal production.

Geography

APAC will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the regional market can be attributed to the growing demand from end-user industries. The end-user industries include the construction and automotive industries.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Zinc Dust, Powders, And Flakes Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist zinc dust, powders, and flakes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the zinc dust, powders, and flakes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the zinc dust, powders, and flakes market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of zinc dust, powders, and flakes market companies

Zinc Dust, Powders, And Flakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 456.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

SOURCE Technavio