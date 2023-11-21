Zinc Flake Market to grow by USD 21.61 million from 2022 to 2027; APAC accounts for 45% of the global market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The zinc flake market size is expected to grow by USD 21.61 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  4.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of global construction industry is notably driving the zinc flake market. However, factors such as volatility in the prices of raw materials may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (particle size below 15 micrometers, particle size 15 micrometer to 20 micrometer, and particle size above 20 micrometer), application (automotive application, mechanical application, wind electric application, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the zinc flake market incluidng  Altana AG, American Elements, AVL METAL POWDERS n.v., Hunan Jinhao New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Noelson Chemicals, and Novamet Specialty Products Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FreeSample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zinc Flake Market 2023-2027
Zinc Flake Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Altana AG: The company offers zinc flake such as Eckart STANDART Zinc Flake AT and STANDART Zinc Flake GTT

Zinc Flake Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

  • The market share growth of the particle size below 15 micrometer segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises the zinc flakes that have a particle size of below 15 micrometers, which are mainly categorized as fine particles. In addition, this segment is known for its excellent coverage and smoothness as well as it enables better adhesion and uniform coating distribution on the surface, providing improved corrosion protection. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth.
  • Application

Geography 

  • APAC accounts for 45% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand from end-user industries is one of the main factors that is significantly contributing to the growth of the zinc flakes market in APAC. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in APAC.
Zinc Flake Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist zinc flake market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the zinc flake market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the zinc flake market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of zinc flake market companies

Zinc Flake Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.09%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 21.61 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.71

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

