Zinc Flake Market to grow by USD 21.61 million from 2022 to 2027; APAC accounts for 45% of the global market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The zinc flake market size is expected to grow by USD 21.61 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of global construction industry is notably driving the zinc flake market. However, factors such as volatility in the prices of raw materials may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (particle size below 15 micrometers, particle size 15 micrometer to 20 micrometer, and particle size above 20 micrometer), application (automotive application, mechanical application, wind electric application, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the zinc flake market incluidng Altana AG, American Elements, AVL METAL POWDERS n.v., Hunan Jinhao New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Noelson Chemicals, and Novamet Specialty Products Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FreeSample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zinc Flake Market 2023-2027

Zinc Flake Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Altana AG: The company offers zinc flake such as Eckart STANDART Zinc Flake AT and STANDART Zinc Flake GTT

Zinc Flake Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The market share growth of the particle size below 15 micrometer segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises the zinc flakes that have a particle size of below 15 micrometers, which are mainly categorized as fine particles. In addition, this segment is known for its excellent coverage and smoothness as well as it enables better adhesion and uniform coating distribution on the surface, providing improved corrosion protection. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth.

Geography

APAC accounts for 45% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand from end-user industries is one of the main factors that is significantly contributing to the growth of the zinc flakes market in APAC. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in APAC.

Zinc Flake Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist zinc flake market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the zinc flake market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the zinc flake market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of zinc flake market companies

Zinc Flake Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.61 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

