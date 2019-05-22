Zinc-Free Variant Hauling Significant Sales to Stimulate Popularity of Construction Lubricants, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has recently published a fresh report titled "Construction Lubricants Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028", which notifies about the current as well as future trends expected to transform the global market for construction lubricants. Based on research findings, synthetic oil is likely to emerge as the preferred choice over mineral oil, since global sales are likely to surpass 3,300 KT in 2019. Apart from this, there are numerous other facets which are diligently enclosed in this assessment for the convenience of the readers.

The report details that budding demand for construction lubricants can be accredited to the revival in construction activities and infrastructure development projects across emerging economies. Furthermore, backhoe loaders acquire a significant share in the construction lubricants sales, since they involve high fleet maintenance as compared to other construction equipment. This report is a ritzy compilation of crucial data such as opportunity assessment, market dynamics, supply chain analysis, Y-o-Y growth comparison etc., each of which is necessary to portray the actual scenario active across the global construction lubricants market. According to researched statistics, the construction lubricants market is projected register a volume CAGR of nearly 4% through 2028.

Below mentioned are some of the essential insights associated to the global construction lubricants market that illustrate future positioning:

It has been observed that the global construction industry is expected to deliver massive growth in the approaching years, on account of principal factors such as urbanization and economic recovery happening worldwide. The exceptional growth across the global construction industry is viewed to quicken the adoption of construction lubricants.

Furthermore, the growing focus towards infrastructure development in developed and developing economies is building lucrative opportunities for the construction equipment manufacturers, consecutively generating potential growth prospects for leading players in construction lubricants market.

The geographical segmentation details about East Asia that is likely to emerge as a vastly attractive market for construction lubricants. Growth in this region is primarily driven by prompt industrialization across developing nations. Moreover, increased traction from the government and foreign investments have aided construction activities and thereby reinforcing growth of East Asia construction lubricants market.

Rising demand for zinc-free construction lubricants is building to become a major trend in the industry, due to their capability of averting corrosion of construction machinery, as well as improving the lifecycle of equipment. In addition, zinc-free construction lubricants deliver high performance regardless of adverse conditions such as high temperature, high moisture and high pressure.

Various manufacturers of construction lubricant are aiming to diversify their product portfolios through the assimilation of bio-based variants, since end-users are inclined towards environment-friendly products. Based on this Fact.MR study, companies that have enhanced their digital-marketing aptitudes to attract end-users are expected to gain momentous profitability in the coming years.

The concluding section of the report tries to deduce primary aspects concerned with the competitive assessment. Some of the leading players mentioned in the report include Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP plc, TOTAL S.A, Indian Oil Corporation, Berg Chilling Systems Inc., Royal Dutch Shell plc, FUCHS Group, PetroChina Company Limited, Chevron Corporation and Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Each of these companies have been carefully evaluated in terms of key financials, SWOT analysis, product overview and global presence.

