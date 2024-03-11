Zinc Ion Batteries Market to Reach $467.1 Million Globally by 2032 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising demand for cost-effective and environmentally friendly energy storage solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the global zinc ion batteries market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Zinc Ion Batteries Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global zinc ion batteries market generated $314.6 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $467.1 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising emphasis on clean and renewable energy sources, coupled with escalating demand for scalable and efficient energy storage solutions, is boosting the growth of the zinc ion batteries market. However, the scarcity of appropriate electrolytes compatible with zinc chemistry, along with the lower energy density compared to lithium-ion alternatives is restraining the market's growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the increasing integration of zinc ion batteries with complementary technologies such as renewable energy sources and smart grid systems is poised to unlock lucrative market growth opportunities in the future.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $314.6 million Market Size in 2032 $467.1 million CAGR 4.2 % No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rising demand for cost-effective and environmentally friendly energy storage solutions Increasing emphasis on clean and renewable energy sources worldwide Opportunities Integration of zinc ion batteries with renewable energy sources and smart grid systems Exploration of novel applications and advancements in energy storage technology Restraints Scarcity of appropriate electrolytes compatible with zinc chemistry

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global zinc ion batteries market. The pandemic initially led to a slowdown in market growth due to disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing operations.

Moreover, lockdown measures and economic uncertainties resulted in a temporary decrease in consumer spending, impacting market demand.

However, the pandemic also drove an increasing demand for renewable energy solutions, boosting interest in zinc ion batteries as a sustainable energy storage option.

Remote working trends and the rise in digitalization accelerated the adoption of portable electronics, driving market growth for zinc ion batteries in this segment.

Type: Aqueous Zinc Ion Batteries (AZIBs) Sub-Segment to Hold Leading Market Share by 2032

The aqueous zinc ion batteries (AZIBs) sub-segment dominated the zinc ion batteries industry in 2022, holding a major share of 53.9%. This sub-segment is expected to hold a leading market share of 52.7% by 2032. This growth is mainly due to AZIBs inherent advantages in environmental friendliness, safety, and cost-effectiveness, driven by increasing demand for sustainable energy storage solutions. Additionally, ongoing advancements in electrode materials and electrolyte formulations are expected to further enhance the performance and versatility of AZIBs, solidifying their position as the preferred choice in the market.

Application: Energy Storage Sub-Segment to Hold Highest Market Share by 2032

The energy storage sub-segment led the market in 2022, holding a substantial share of 45.2%. This sub-segment is expected to hold a dominating market share of 44.5% by 2032. The growth of the sub-segment is mainly because of the increasing demand for reliable grid-level energy distribution, driven by the global shift towards sustainable energy and the rising adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, necessitating robust stationary energy storage systems.

By Region: Asia-Pacific to Hold the Significant Market Share in Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global zinc ion batteries market in 2022, holding a major share of 36.0%. The dominance of this region is expected to continue by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 4.8%. This is mainly due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a growing population, which increased energy consumption and drove demand for scalable and sustainable energy storage solutions, such as zinc ion batteries, to support the region's dynamic energy landscape. Additionally, the region's emphasis on clean and renewable energy sources, coupled with efforts to reduce dependence on traditional fossil fuels, further propelled the adoption of zinc ion batteries, contributing to their significant growth in the Asia-Pacific market.

Leading Players in the Zinc Ion Batteries Market:

GPIndustrial

Enerpoly AB

Primus Power Corporation

Salient Energy

Eastman Kodak Company

Shenzhen BetterPower Battery Co., Ltd.

Æsir Technologies, Inc.

ZeniPower (Zhuhai Zhi Li) Battery Co., Ltd.

FDK CORPORATION

zincfive, inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global zinc ion batteries market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Zinc Ion Batteries Market Key Segments:

By Type

Aqueous Zinc Ion Batteries (AZIBs)

Flexible Zinc Ion Batteries (FZIBs)

By Application

Energy Storage

Portable and Flexible Electronics

Electric Vehicles

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , and Rest of Latin America )

( , , and Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia , and Rest of Middle East and Africa )

