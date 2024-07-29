Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Market to Hit $835.8 Million by 2034, Growing at a 7% CAGR, Says Fact.MR

Increasing Focus on Skin Health and Implications of UV Exposure Leading to the Use of Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles in the Production of Sunscreens.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Market is estimated at US$ 424.9 million in 2024. According to a recently updated report by Fact.MR, the market is forecasted to expand at 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 835.8 million by 2034.

Zinc oxide nanoparticles are inorganic and have diameters less than 100 nanometers. They possess unique properties such as antibacterial, antifungal, anticorrosive, catalytic, and UV filtering. Zinc oxide nanoparticles are known for their sun protection properties and are a common ingredient in sunscreens that provide broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

As people across the world become more aware of the importance of skin health, the demand for zinc oxide in skincare and sun care products increases. Another significant use of ZnO nanoparticles is in biomedicine, especially in anticancer and anti-bacterial applications. These nanoparticles can produce an excess of reactive oxygen species, release zinc ions, and induce cell apoptosis.

The market is being influenced by the rising adoption of these nanoparticles in various fields such as paints & coatings, textiles, and electronics. The unique physiochemical properties of zinc oxide nanoparticles make them highly desirable in these industries. The global zinc oxide nanoparticle market is on a growth trajectory, fueled by its wide-ranging applications in various industries and the unique properties of the nanoparticles.

Key Takeaways from the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Market Study:

The North American market is projected to expand at 7.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is analyzed to account for 24.6% of the global market share by 2034-end.

is analyzed to account for 24.6% of the global market share by 2034-end. Sales of zinc oxide nanoparticles in Japan are projected to rise at 7.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

are projected to rise at 7.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Sales of plastic cross-linking agents are projected to reach US$ 379.4 million by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in Canada is forecasted to expand at 7.6% CAGR through 2034.

"Use of zinc oxide nanoparticles in biomedical applications, such as anticancer and antibacterial treatments, is influencing sales. Ongoing R&D unveils new applications, fostering demand for innovative and sustainable solutions across various sectors," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments:

The zinc oxide nanoparticle market is highly competitive with several companies aiming to capture a higher market share. Key players in this market are ALTANA, American Elements, Anhui Linghu Paint Co., Ltd, BASF, and Croda.

In 2023, Bruggemann declared the successful inauguration of a new chemical production facility at the Heilbronn location. The facility utilizes 15,000 metric tons of biomass annually to heat the equipment. This strategic move by Bruggemann is expected to bolster its foothold in the growing carbon-neutral manufacturing sector.

Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Industry News:

In 2022, Aterian declared a collaboration with United S. Zinc and EverZinc to form the largest specialty zinc company in the world. The objective of this partnership was to manufacture zinc chemical products for the leading global zinc chemistry enterprise.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Grade:

Coated

Uncoated

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Production Method:

Direct

Indirect

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Primary Function:

UV Shielding Agents

Antibacterial & Antifungal Agents

Plastic Cross-Linking Agents

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Application:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Polymers & Textiles

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the zinc oxide nanoparticle market for 2019 to 2023 and forecasts market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on production method (direct, indirect), grade (coated, uncoated), primary function (UV shielding agent, antibacterial & antifungal agent, plastic cross-linking agent), and application (cosmetics & personal care, paints & coatings, polymers & textiles), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

