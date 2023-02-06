Zinc sulfate market: Driving factors, Industry challenges, segmentation, Key vendor analysis, Leading countries, and Market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zinc Sulfate Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Zinc sulfate market size and segmentation analysis

The zinc sulfate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 857.39 thousand tons. The zinc sulfate market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

Based on the type, the zinc sulfate market is segmented into solid and liquid.

Based on application, the market is segmented into agriculture, medical, and others.

Based on geography, the zinc sulfate market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Zinc sulfate market: Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Zinc sulfate market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); China, and India (APAC); Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa).

APAC will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for medicines and other pharmaceutical products in APAC will also drive market growth. In the medical industry, it is used as a dietary supplement to treat zinc deficiency and improve oral rehydration in cases of diarrhea.

will account for of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for medicines and other pharmaceutical products in APAC will also drive market growth. In the medical industry, it is used as a dietary supplement to treat zinc deficiency and improve oral rehydration in cases of diarrhea. Furthermore, it is also used for purifying wastewater for drinking and other industrial uses. Therefore, the increasing demand for drinking water in highly populated countries, such as China and India , will drive the market during the forecast period.

Zinc sulfate market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on the zinc sulfate market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing demand for zinc sulfate in the agricultural industry is notably driving the market growth. In the agricultural industry, Zinc sulfate is generally used as a fertilizer additive for preventing and rectifying the effects of zinc deficiency in crops. It is the most commonly used source of zinc in granular fertilizers owing to its high solubility in water and low cost of production. Moreover, the growing agricultural activities increase the use of fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides. The global agricultural industry is registering significant growth, led by the rising demand for food in highly populated countries such as India and China. Therefore, the growth in the agricultural industry is expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness is a major challenge impeding the market growth. The lack of proper knowledge encourages farmers to use conventional ways. With smart and sustainable farming techniques gaining traction in the market, farmers must be aware of agricultural products such as zinc sulfate, which are used to increase the yield of crops. In developing countries, skilled labor and lack of awareness among farmers are key challenges in implementing zinc sulfate. The lack of awareness regarding the benefits and advantages of zinc sulfate will affect the global market in terms of volume consumption and value generation. Therefore, these factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Zinc sulfate market: Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

