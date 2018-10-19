ISTANBUL, Turkey, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American kids are now fond of fish oil. The omega-3, which is required at all ages, is especially important for children of developmental age. ZincOmega fish oil, which plays an important role in the mental and physical development of children, is produced with a special technology in Berko Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Facilities as a food supplement.

Natural Lemon Flavor, Easy to Drink

ZincOmega is Now Available at Amazon.com ZincOmega is Now Available at Amazon.com

As a result of 4 years of R & D study, ZincOmega spoon fish oil created an innovative solution to the taste problem of fish oils. Naturally lemon flavored, deodorized and easy-to-drink fish oil is offered to consumers at Amazon.com in innovative spoon form.

ZincOmega fish oil has been awarded the ITQI "Superior Quality and Taste Award," the leading and independent authority in Europe.

ZincOmega fish oils also have IFOS certification indicating that fish oil raw materials and products are safe, pure and of high quality.

All over the world after USA and Canada

Berko Pharmaceuticals, a strong brand name in Turkey's pharmaceutical market has completed FDA registration of manufacturing facilities for supplementary food products. Berko Pharmaceuticals exports to 15 countries including USA, Canada, South Korea, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Albania, Ukraine, Georgia, Kosovo, Macedonia and Moldova.

Innovative Packaging of the Year Award

Berko Pharmaceuticals made an innovation in the field of packaging and became the company that invented the "spoon form". The spoon form, which is patented by Berko Pharmaceuticals, is important for fish oil consumers to take the right dose of fish oil.

Berko Pharmaceuticals received the Innovative Packaging of the Year Award at Golden Mortar Awards 2014 Awards thanks to this form that also offers ease of transportation and storage to the consumer.

Amazon.com Link: https://amzn.to/2Om2jPl

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/berko.america.5

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/berkoamerica/?hl=tr

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC7NDcY5BS2MVjvHGXk8QVQ

More information about press release:

S. Aykut Adalmaz | 203533@email4pr.com | Tel: +90 533 721 80 67

About Berko Pharmaceuticals

Berko Pharmaceuticals, founded in 1984 by Pharm. Berat Beran, who started his career as a pharmacist in pharmacy, continues to produce and work for human health. Berko İlaç, with the vision of "Being the first and only one in its chosen special path, has brought innovative products to the service of medicine. Serving with 127 employees and more than 600 employees, Berko Pharmaceuticals manufactures for healthy future. With 21,000 square meters of indoor space and 82 million boxes of annual production capacity, Berko Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Site produce at GMP standards and is registered by the FDA for supplementary food products. Berko Pharmaceuticals, a strong brand name in Turkey's pharmaceutical market, is taking firm steps forward to become a global brand. Berko exports to 15 countries notably USA, Canada and Azerbaijan. Berko Pharmaceuticals, as alongside the leaps in the field of export, has been entitled to participate to in the Turquality Brand Support Program implemented by the Turkish Ministry of Economy and implemented to create Global Turkish Brands. Berko Pharmaceuticals, of which social responsibility is one of the priorities, carries out projects with many foundations and non-governmental organizations. In addition to the major projects such as Berko Children's Theater, "No Handicap On Ice" autistic children's ice skating squad, "Welcome Baby" newborn unit visits, Berko Pharmaceuticals contributes to the community by supporting the needs of the village schools and by providing scholarships to the needy students. www.berkoilac.com.tr

SOURCE Berko Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

http://www.berkoilac.com.tr

