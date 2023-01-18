Zinfandel Live Campaign Set to Boost Zinfandel Sales in 2023 & 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP) will collaborate with vintners and chefs across California's Zinfandel growing regions to create its newest program, Zinfandel Live. This program will tell the Zinfandel story through a series of engaging online episodes featuring the ultimate in Zinfandel pairings, seminars, cooking demonstrations, recipes, winemaker interviews and tastings aimed at broadening the Zinfandel fan base and connecting consumers directly to producers.

Zinfandel Live Zinfandel wine being poured into a glass

The campaign will launch at the annual ZinEX in January – a three-day wine and food festival that is one of the only events dedicated to a single grape variety. Zinfandel Live will premiere at ZinEX with a video trailer to feature the program's launch.

"Zinfandel Live gives us the opportunity to expand Zinfandel's reach to new audiences. We're excited to showcase Zinfandel's food pairing diversity and quality," explains ZAP's Executive Director, Rebecca Robinson.

Zinfandel Live is a multi-faceted campaign that will include long and short-form content featuring top chefs, vintners and footage from live events that focus on the complexity and versatility of Zinfandel and how its diverse flavor profiles can pair with almost any dish.

In addition, through partnership with Wine.com, viewers will have access to special packages that include the wines featured in each episode, giving them the opportunity to buy and taste the wines themselves via zinfandellive.com.

Leslie Sbrocco, award-winning author, speaker, wine consultant and TV personality is set to host the series. Sbrocco shared, "I'm looking forward to working on Zinfandel Live and the Healdsburg Food & Wine Experience to shine a bright light on of one of America's star wines, Zinfandel."

Audiences will be a part of the series at the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience taking place May 18-21. A first-time tasting and pairing event will be held at Villa Chanticleer on Sunday, May 21st from 12 - 3pm with a wide array of Zinfandel producers sharing their wines along with local chefs. Guests can opt into a unique pairing seminar featuring live music from guitar phenom and singer-songwriter, Asher Belsky. Styles of Zinfandel will be matched with their complementary musical counterparts for a unique sensorial experience.

Steve Dveris, CEO of the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience said, "We are excited to showcase this versatile and All-American grape varietal. Having Leslie Sbrocco host our music and wine pairing seminar will be a blast."

Participating chefs include Kent Rathbun, Four-time Beard Award-nominated American chef and restaurateur; Thomas Bellec and Leah Scurto – award-winning pizza chef and was recently featured on Hulu's original show, Best In Dough.

Tickets for ZinEX are on sale and can be purchased at www.zinfandelexperience.com

Tickets for the 2nd Annual Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience tickets can be purchased at www.healdsburgwineandfood.com.

About Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP)

Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing public knowledge and appreciation for American Zinfandel and its unique place in our culture and history. ZAP actively involves hundreds of wineries and thousands of enthusiasts, gaining a national and international understanding of Zinfandel as America's grape, serving as an innovator and industry leader in the world of wine. ZAP can be found online at Zinfandel.org.

About Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience

Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience is a four-day celebration featuring the best of world-renowned food and wines and highlighting the "Makers Behind the Magic." The festival showcases the region's makers – farmers, growers, winemakers, and chefs – alongside globally recognized wines.

Funding for California's Zinfandel Trail was made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service through grant 21SCBPCA1110.

Contact:

Kristen Green

415-567-2999

[email protected]

SOURCE Zinfandel Advocates & Producers