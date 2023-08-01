Zinfandel Live Launches a New Series to Explore the Incredible World of Zinfandel

Six Episodes: Hosted by Leslie Sbrocco, Television Host and Wine Expert

ROUGH AND READY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP) has launched Zinfandel Live to tell the Zinfandel story in six, short entertaining episodes beginning July 27 on the ZAP YouTube channel. Each bi-monthly episode will feature world-class wines and their winemakers who will lead the viewer to discover the joys of America's Heritage wine—Zinfandel. Hosted by award-winning author, speaker and television personality Leslie Sbrocco, Zinfandel Live is an engaging series into the fascinating world of the Zinfandel grape with Leslie at the helm, breaking down topics into fun, informative short episodes for both casual wine drinkers and those wishing to learn more. The series is sure to open your eyes to the secrets of this multi-faceted delicious wine.

"Leslie's trademark of connecting to the audience, combined with her entertaining approach to wine and food will captivate and inspire wine drinkers to the Zinfinite possibilities, in each episode. We selected Leslie as our host because she is a super-star in the wine world, has a fabulous storytelling ability and a love of Zinfandel," says Rebecca Robinson, ZAP's Executive Director.

On Thursday, July 27, the first episode entitled, "Debunking Myths" will be unveiled on [email protected] and Zinfandellive.com. In September, Episode 2: The History of Zinfandel will air with a new episode featured every other month through May 2024. Upcoming episodes include: Episode 3: Secrets… Shared, Episode 4: World Class Wines, Episode 5: Music and Wine and Episode 6: Unexpected Food Pairings.

Zinfandel winemakers and famous chefs will be featured throughout the series, all sharing their stories and unique perspectives on Zinfandel; its history and diversity as a world class red wine. "Episode Five, we pair two of the best things in life: music and wine in a unique Zinfandel Live seminar created especially for the 2023 Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience," explains Ms. Robinson. Leslie Sbrocco will engage your senses in a unique pairing with Jazz, R&B and rock music corresponding with their style of Zinfandel. It's an episode not to be missed. Finally, in Episode Six, Zinfandel Live travels to Dallas Texas, the home of celebrity chef and restauranteur Kent Rathbun where viewers will discover news ways to pair Zinfandel with food.

In each episode, you will become better acquainted with the world of Zinfandel and may want to sample the wines discussed in the episode. Zinfandel Live has partnered with Wine.com to make available for sale a curated selection of the Zinfandels featured in the series through a link on the Zinfandel Live website. In addition, Zinfandel Live also provides links to purchase a wide selection of Zinfandels directly from the wineries.

Join us for Episode One to learn that Zinfandel is and is not pink! Explore the Zinfinite Possibilities!

About Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP)

Created for Zin lovers by Zin lovers, Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. ZAP is dedicated to advancing public knowledge and appreciation for American Zinfandel and its unique place in our culture and history. ZAP actively involves hundreds of wineries and thousands of enthusiasts. Together, ZAP is gaining a national and international understanding of Zinfandel as America's grape, serving as an innovator and industry leader in the world of wine. ZAP members enjoy benefits throughout the year including access to ZAP's Passport and Premier Winery Experience programs. ZAP can be found online at Zinfandel.org , Facebook @ZAP.org, Instagram, Zap.zinfandel. #ZinfandelLive.

Funding for California's Zinfandel Live was made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service through grant 21SCBPCA1110.

