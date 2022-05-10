ZINFI, a Global Leader in Channel Management Automation, Earns Microsoft Gold Certification for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Software development team recognized for a broad range of competencies related to application development and application integration

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that its engineering team has received Microsoft Gold Certification for the sixth consecutive year for its work on ZINFI's end-to-end, fully integrated channel management automation solutions. Microsoft awards this prestigious certification to software development companies building best-in-class solutions on Microsoft's web services platform. As part of the certification process, employees must take a series of rigorous classes and pass specified exams.

ZINFI received Gold Certification this year for Application Development and Application Integration. Application Development competency showcases an organization's technical capabilities in designing, developing and monitoring cloud- and web-based applications for customers in Azure or Microsoft 365. Application Integration competency is focused on advanced integration and configuration tasks, including the integration of both applications and data to increase efficiency and drive business results.

Participation in the Gold Certification program is an important part of ZINFI's ongoing commitment to continual improvement in its products and in the skills of its global workforce as it develops innovative, modular solutions that vendors selling through a partner network can deploy to drive profitable revenue growth and rapid return. Two years ago, ZINFI launched a new version of its platform on Microsoft Azure to address enterprise-level requirements in DevOps, performance, security, availability, disaster recovery and compliance, and to meet highly variable transactional demand. Since then, the company has continued to add to the capabilities of its platform, adding remote collaboration tools and launching an advanced Microsoft Dynamics 365 connector, among other technical initiatives.

"At ZINFI, achieving technical excellence through continuous innovation remains a constant focus for the entire company, even as we experience rapid growth across multiple regions and industries," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "ZINFI employees at every level and in every department are actively engaged in a broad range of training and certification programs, including Microsoft Gold Certification, to add to their competencies, optimize our platform, so we can continue to meet the evolving requirements of our customers in a dynamic global business environment."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform incorporates a comprehensive set of cloud-based modules for partner recruitment, engagement, enablement and management, which it unites seamlessly within a powerful and flexible infrastructure. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

