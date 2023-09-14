ZINFI Again Earns a Spot in the Leader's Quadrant in the Fall 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software

ZINFI holds a substantial lead in current G2 Satisfaction Score rankings and has the highest Usability Score while earning a G2 Star Rating of 4.8 out 5

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has once again named the company as a "Leader" in its Fall 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI, which has held its position in G2's leaders' quadrant for multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, is one of only eight providers to earn the leadership designation in the current report. In addition, ZINFI is currently holds both the top G2 Satisfaction Score (8 points ahead of its nearest competitor) and the top Usability Score in G2's current rankings for partner management software covering all market segments and regions.

The G2 Satisfaction and Usability scores encompass a broad range of criteria, including Ease of Use, Meets Requirements, Ease of Doing Business With, Ease of Setup, Quality of Support and Ease of Admin. ZINFI currently holds a G2 Star Rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 410 reviews from actual customers representing a broad range of verticals and company sizes. Industries represented in those reviews include Information Technology and Services (109 reviews), Computer Software (35 reviews), Telecommunications (33 reviews), and Computer & Network Security (30 reviews).

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregate data from online sources and social networks, applying a unique algorithm to this data to calculate customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time.

"Today, partner ecosystems and channel marketing play a pivotal role for businesses in nearly every industry and in every corner of the globe, and the people at ZINFI are doing everything they can to help organizations thrive in this complex environment," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "We are thrilled to learn we continue to receive rave reviews from our customers and have again earned a leadership position in the highly competitive partner management software sector. While the reviews posted on G2 tell us our customers like our software because it is fast, reliable and easy to use, we understand that partner management is a dynamic undertaking that requires companies to be agile and adaptable as the marketplace changes. We plan to keep soliciting feedback and improving our offerings so we can continue to help our customers collaborate more efficiently with partners and build partner loyalty as they extend their reach into new markets and develop new revenue streams."

The complete Fall 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/partner-management-software-g2-fall-2023/

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management (UCM) software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This allows any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

