ZINFI Again Named a "Leader" in the Spring 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software

ZINFI also retains its #1 position among competitors in G2's real-time rankings for both satisfaction and usability

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named the company as a "Leader" in its Spring 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has earned a position in G2's leaders' quadrant for multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.

In addition to earning leadership status in the latest G2 Partner Management Software report, ZINFI currently holds the #1 G2 Satisfaction Score as well as the #1 Usability Score in G2's real-time rankings for the partner management software covering all market segments and regions. The G2 Satisfaction and Usability scores encompass a broad range of criteria, including Ease of Use, Meets Requirements, Ease of Doing Business With, Ease of Setup, Quality of Support and Ease of Admin. ZINFI currently holds a G2 Star Rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 294 reviews from actual customers representing a broad range of verticals and company sizes. Industries represented in those reviews include Information Technology and Services (65 reviews), Renewables & Environment (29 reviews), Telecommunications (26 reviews), Computer Software (20 reviews) and Computer & Network Security (20 reviews).

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregates data from online sources and social networks. The G2 Satisfaction Score for partner management software is calculated using a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings from review data, taking into account factors like the recency of a review, the amount of feedback provided, attribution, whether the reviewer is a current user and community engagement with the review.

"ZINFI customers have been giving us consistently excellent ratings in G2's partner management software category for several years now. We are proud to have maintained such high levels of satisfaction among our user base over such an extended period, especially during a time in which business conditions have changed rapidly and dramatically," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "One reason for this success is the unparalleled flexibility and extensibility of our platform, which companies can easily customize to address changing requirements. The platform also features a number of dynamic connectors that integrate with the CRM, incentives, learning management, point-of-sales, single-sign-on and other systems our clients may already have. We are relentlessly client-centric at ZINFI, and our product roadmap is always based on the feedback and suggestion of our current customers, which is one reason we have such a high retention rate."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management (UCM) software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

