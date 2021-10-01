ZINFI Consolidates Partner Management Software Leadership Position in G2 Fall 2021 Report, Receiving the Top G2 Satisfaction Score and Earning G2 Badges for "Leader," "Leader Small-Business," "Leader Mid-Market" and "Best Meets Requirements Mid-Market"

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace and review platform, has again named ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a "Leader" in its Fall 2021 Grid® Report on the top partner management software vendors. The new report shows ZINFI earning the highest G2 Satisfaction Score among partner management software companies and the second-highest overall G2 Score, based on 151 product reviews made by actual verified users from organizations of all sizes in regions across the world and in a multiple industries. ZINFI currently has an aggregated Star Rating of 4.8 out of 5 for satisfaction among all user segments, including small business, mid-market and enterprise customers.

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregate data from online sources and social networks. The G2 Satisfaction Score is calculated using a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings from review data, taking into account factors like the recency of a review, the amount of feedback provided, attribution, whether the reviewer is a current user and community engagement with the review. User reviews of ZINFI's partner management software offerings in the G2's Fall 2021 Grid Report represent a broad range of industries, including information technology and services, telecommunications, computer software, renewables and environment, and computer hardware.

"Ever since ZINFI began participating in G2's rigorous process for determining user satisfaction ratings we have maintained consistently high scores relative to the competition, and the vast majority of our customers continue to give us perfect 5-star reviews," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "We believe the exceptional G2 user ratings we have received over the years are a testament to our relentlessly customer-centric approach. We listen carefully to client feedback and continually refine our offerings based on our customers' evolving requirements, regardless of their size or the industries they serve. ZINFI's commitment to offering the most usable, flexible and comprehensive partner management software in the industry has never wavered."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

