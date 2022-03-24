ZINFI Earns "Leader" Designation in Spring G2 Grid Reports on Both Partner Management Software and Through-Channel Marketing Software

ZINFI also holds #1 G2 Satisfaction Score and #1 Usability Score in both software categories in G2's current real-time rankings

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has recognized ZINFI solutions in two different software categories in a pair of recent quarterly reports. ZINFI was once again named a "Leader" in the Spring 2022 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management after multiple consecutive quarters in the leaders' quadrant. ZINFI was also named a "Leader" in the Spring 2022 G2 Grid® Report for Through Channel Marketing Software.

In addition to maintaining its leadership position in the most recent G2 Grid reports, ZINFI also holds the top Satisfaction Score and Usability Score for all market segments in G2's real-time rankings for the partner management and through-channel marketing software categories. Partner management software, according to G2's definition, "offers portals to communicate and exchange information and content between the company and its partners," while through-channel marketing software "provides tools to help brands and channel partners automate the marketing process, such as creating campaigns or marketing content."

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregate data from online sources and social networks. The G2 Satisfaction Score is calculated using a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings from review data, taking into account factors like the recency of a review, the amount of feedback provided, attribution, whether the reviewer is a current user and community engagement with the review. ZINFI's scores for its partner management software offerings in the Spring 2022 report are based on 149 validated user reviews, and its scores for through-channel marketing software in the same quarter are based on 105 validated user reviews.

"We are thrilled to learn that, once again, the people who use our products every day have given us excellent ratings and validated our status as market leaders—and in two separate categories," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "Our vision for Unified Channel Management has always focused on the integration of product modules and on software that makes it easy for organizations to align channel policies, channel programs, channel people, business process automation and channel partners. This approach enables us to offer a truly complete solution to companies of all sizes in a broad range of industries. Our high ranking in both of G2's channel marketing automation categories—partner management software and through-channel marketing software—indicate we are on the right track to meet customer requirements across a comprehensive set of criteria."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management (UCM) software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

ZINFI continues to attract broad attention for its partner management solutions and receive high ratings from major analyst firms. ZINFI was named a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where it received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/.

