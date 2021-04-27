ZINFI Earns Microsoft Gold Certification for the Fifth Consecutive Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced its engineering team has received Microsoft Gold Certification for the fifth consecutive year for its work on ZINFI's end-to-end SaaS-based channel management automation solutions. Gold certification is awarded to software development companies building best-in-class solutions in specific areas of competency. As part of the certification process, employees must take a series of classes and pass specified exams, and the company must meet certain performance requirements.

Participation in the Gold Certification program is one of many ongoing continual improvement initiatives ZINFI is undertaking as it continues to develop and enhance a comprehensive set of modular solutions that enable companies of all sizes who are selling through a partner network to drive profitable revenue growth and rapid return on investment. In May 2020, ZINFI launched a version of its Unified Channel Management platform on Microsoft Azure to address enterprise-level requirements in DevOps, performance, security, availability, disaster recovery and compliance, and to meet highly variable transactional demand.

"What a ride it has been over the past decade," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "Ten years ago, we bet on Microsoft to build our channel automation application stack, even though the .NET toolset was rudimentary at the time and was behind other cloud platforms. We made that bet because we believed in Microsoft's commitment to improve capabilities every quarter. The .NET platform has since evolved into Microsoft Azure, which enables ISVs like ZINFI to address enterprise-grade complex use cases. Much of our recent success can be attributed it to our end-to-end UCM architecture running on Microsoft Azure. This year's gold certification validates our mutual commitment with Microsoft to provide the best possible channel automation solution to our customer base."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management innovation encompasses five core state-of-the-art SaaS applications, including partner relationship management automation, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

