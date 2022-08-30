ZINFI Expands Its Unified Channel Management (UCM) Platform with Affiliate Marketing Management Solutions

ZINFI's Industry-Leading UCM Platform Now Has Affiliate Marketing Management Capabilities

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced it has launched a complete set of affiliate marketing management (AMM) solutions as a part of its UCM platform.

The newly released affiliate marketing management (AMM) capabilities will allow companies to promote their brands and drive referral and lead generation for their products and services via a globally distributed affiliate network. Most organizations selling globally today are dealing with a hybrid network of partners, including non-transacting partners like consultants, influencers, and brand promoters, as well as transacting partners like resellers, distributors, and agents. It is essential for any market-leading workflow automation platform to have core capabilities associated with managing a hybrid partner base.

ZINFI's UCM platform now includes the following affiliate marketing management (AMM) modules:

Marketplace – With this module, brands and vendors can easily create private and captive marketplaces to allow their ecosystem partners to provide end-to-end solutions for their customer base. The module also allows end-users and buyers to find a set of complementary partners to deploy simple to complex solutions. Promotion Management – Promoting a brand to its audience is the core value-add an affiliate can bring to the organization. However, it is the brand that must create effective content and distribute it. This module allows affiliates to tap into the power of a distributed ecosystem offering effective marketing and sales promotions. Referral Registrations – While brand promotion is the primary purpose of an affiliate network, measuring performance is critical to judge the effectiveness of affiliate segments and campaigns. This module enables registration of referrals as well as link referral tracking via Urchin Traffic Monitor (UTM), both of which are critical for performance management and tracking. Payment Management – While the job of the affiliate is to promote a brand effectively to its network via promotional campaigns and tools provided by the vendor, rewarding partners with financial remuneration is critical for the growth of a healthy profitable network. Tax management and payment management are core capabilities for this module.

"Our vision has always been to provide one platform with many logical automation points for various workflows that guide the partner journey through a vendor's channel program. Our existing automated tools for managing partner onboarding, training, learning and other activities, coupled with our newly launched affiliate marketing management modules, will provide a singularly focused solution that organizations of any size can instantly deploy to manage a hybrid partner channel," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO at ZINFI. "Over the past 18 months, prospective buyers have repeatedly told us they need tools to manage a much more diverse channel base in a post-pandemic world. While early entrants into AMM segment have tried to evolve as workflow tools, they have been bound by the limitations of their platform architecture and have struggled to address the complex workflow automation needs of a highly diverse channel. This is where ZINFI excels."

"Finding, engaging and recruiting these different partner types requires a move from traditional models of partner communication, to-partner marketing and the focus on internal communities (build it and they will come). The pandemic finally moved channel marketers from the legacy "fishbowl" event-driven approach to more modern and expansive digital engagements, " said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst – Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems at Canalys.

In addition, ZINIFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Summer 2022 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

