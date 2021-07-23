ZINFI Introduces Advanced Remote Collaboration Features for Its Partner Relationship Management Platform

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced it has launched a set of advanced capabilities for channel organizations to substantially improve remote collaboration capabilities with their partner base.

"As the world gradually and painfully comes out of this horrible pandemic, work is going to be mostly hybrid – blended between work and home," said Sugata, Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. "Business travel will likely be minimal to keep employees safe. Both employers and employees will need connectivity and collaboration tools that can keep organizational culture alive while shifting work to a live hybrid or on-demand mode. This requires a new way of approaching how organizations that market and sell in a channel environment collaborate with their partners. We are excited to roll out these advanced collaboration features, because we know they will make partner relationship management not only easier but also more productive."

ZINFI's new platform tools are focused on making partner portals easier to use for both vendor administrators and their channel partners, and they include advanced language management capabilities to help companies do a better job of managing personalized portal content in a highly distributed, multilingual and remote/hybrid business environment.

Guided Wizard – ZINFI's partner relationship management platform now includes guided, step-by-step help wizards to highlight new features, drive desired behavior, and provide in-context support across all screens and devices to assist users through their intended journey. These wizards incorporate a variety of visualizations across both web and mobile screens to help users quickly access platform tools and use them more effectively.





– ZINFI's partner relationship management platform now includes guided, step-by-step help wizards to highlight new features, drive desired behavior, and provide in-context support across all screens and devices to assist users through their intended journey. These wizards incorporate a variety of visualizations across both web and mobile screens to help users quickly access platform tools and use them more effectively. Advanced Connectors – ZINFI is introducing advanced capabilities for its connectors to provide seamless do-it-yourself (DIY) integrations with multiple third-party systems, such as SugarCRM, MS Dynamics, NetSuite, HubSpot, Salesforce and more. Administrators can now create data sync algorithms and configure workflows to process workflow-based record synchronization, enabling end-to-end partner workflow to and through ZINFI's partner relationship management platform.





– ZINFI is introducing advanced capabilities for its connectors to provide seamless do-it-yourself (DIY) integrations with multiple third-party systems, such as SugarCRM, MS Dynamics, NetSuite, HubSpot, Salesforce and more. Administrators can now create data sync algorithms and configure workflows to process workflow-based record synchronization, enabling end-to-end partner workflow to and through ZINFI's partner relationship management platform. Deeper Personalization – Users who log into ZINFI's partner relationship management platform for the first time can now accept an agreement digitally and choose to receive an email copy of the digitally signed agreement to their own email address. ZINFI is also providing clients with a personalized vanity URL. Portal administrators using the ZINFI platform can now view translations of administrator-targeted pages within the platform's content management module; if a localized version of the page is not present, the system will display the page in the parent page's default language, which is English.

ZINFI's most recent additions to its partner relationship management platform reflect are part of a formal, ongoing commitment at the company to continually improve its technology as the global business environment and the requirements of its clients evolve over time.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report , receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report , where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zinfitech.com

