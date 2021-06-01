ZINFI Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security Attestation

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report examining controls relevant to five trust services criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. A SOC 2 report describes a service organization's systems and whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust principles, and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. Like its SOC 2 Type 1 report issued in June 2020, ZINFI's SOC 2 Type 2 report did not have any exceptions and was therefor issued with a "clean audit opinion."

"Maintaining the security of customer data is an increasingly important component of partner relationship management, particularly in light of emerging data privacy regulations," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. "The recent compliance audit is just one of a series of ongoing measures we are taking to mitigate potential data security risks and to earn the trust and confidence of our customers and the thousands of organizations they work with every day. We are pleased to learn an independent third-party auditor has confirmed we meet the criteria for SOC 2 audit Type 2 attestation, and we remain committed to adapting our platform and our processes going forward to address today's evolving data security and compliance challenges."

Security enhancements are a frequent focus of updates to ZINFI's adaptive software-as-a-service (aSaaS) platform for Unified Channel Management, which includes partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. In May 2020, ZINFI launched its platform on Microsoft Azure, leveraging Azure's multi-layer security controls to ensure access to encrypted data is managed both in motion and at rest. ZINFI also works hard to keep its customers informed about evolving security protocols, and has established resource centers on its website for both GDPR compliance and CCPA compliance to help customers and their global networks of partners understand and prepare for emerging compliance challenges.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

