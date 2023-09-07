ZINFI Releases Complimentary Best Practices Guide on Mastering Partner Management

Free guidebook offers a comprehensive overview of the profession, providing insight and guidance on career opportunities, specific job roles, compensation, required skillsets, the role of technology and AI, and much more

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that its latest best practices guide, Mastering Partner Management, is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. The new guidebook is designed to provide valuable insights and practical advice for just about anyone who is interested in a career in partner ecosystems, including newcomers to the field as well as seasoned professionals with years of experience.

Mastering Partner Management is divided into two parts. Part I consists of seven chapters that together provide a comprehensive overview of the field of partner management. Topics include career opportunities, how partner management is structured in large corporations, an overview of job roles, compensation in partner management from a global perspective, the skills required for effective partner management, the role of emotional intelligence, and the future of partner management in an AI-driven economy.

Part II of the guidebook serves as an introduction to ZINFI and its concept of Unified Channel Management (UCM), providing an overview of the core and expanded modules that are part of ZINFI's integrated platform for partner management automation. It also presents overviews of the specific modules available for affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM).

"Partner ecosystems have evolved recently to become huge drivers of commercial activity across a very broad range of industries," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "Because of the increasing importance of business partnerships, partner management has emerged as one of the most exciting and dynamic career paths for both young and experienced professionals. It encompasses a wide variety of skills and activities, ranging from sales and marketing, technology expertise and relationship management to strategic planning — and it's a field that is changing constantly and growing rapidly. There are immense opportunities for individuals who are adaptable and eager to learn. Our hope is that this guidebook will provide readers with a deeper understanding of the profession, help them develop better and more relevant skills, and give them the tools they need to chart a new and fulfilling career path."

