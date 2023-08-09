ZINFI Releases Complimentary Best Practices Guide on Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Savings with a Unified Partner Relationship and Ecosystem Management Platform

Free guidebook explains how innovative businesses are using integrated partner ecosystem management platforms to manage complex partner ecosystems more effectively and more profitably than ever before

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that its latest best practices guide — Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Savings with a Unified Partner Relationship and Ecosystem Management Platform — is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. ZINFI's latest guidebook is aimed at C-level executives, channel professionals and other business leaders who are interested in learning how to bring down the costs of managing partner ecosystems, perform channel activities more efficiently at scale and drive profitable growth over the long term.

Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Savings with a Unified Partner Relationship and Ecosystem Management Platform is divided into two parts. Part 1 consists of seven chapters on specific opportunities and challenges in partner ecosystems, including an overview of software for partner relationship and ecosystem management, a chapter on reducing costs in partner recruitment and onboarding, and a detailed discussion of how partner enablement can drive productivity and growth in today's economy. There are also chapters on affiliate marketing, automation of partner-driven co-selling, the power of co-marketing, and the tremendous ROI potential of partner incentives management.

Part II of the guidebook serves as an introduction to ZINFI and its concept of Unified Channel Management (UCM), providing an overview of the core and expanded modules that are part of ZINFI's integrated platform for partner management automation. It also presents overviews of the specific modules available for affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM).

"This guidebook comes at a time when dynamic partner ecosystems are playing an increasingly critical role in global commerce and in nearly every industry, and as businesses try to learn how to capitalize on this trend," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "Partner ecosystems are a very powerful way for businesses to extend their reach, but they are also quite complex. To tame the complexity, organizations need integrated software for recruiting, onboarding, enabling and incentivizing partners at scale. This guidebook will help readers understand in a much more granular way how purpose-built automation tools can quickly and decisively reduce partner ecosystem management costs, drive lasting growth and earn significant return on investment."

Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Savings with a Unified Partner Relationship and Ecosystem Management Platform can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/guidebooks/partner-ecosystem-management-efficiency/

ZINIFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Summer 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.