ZINFI Releases Complimentary Best Practices Guide on the Top 10 Partner Relationship Management Trends to Watch in 2024

Free guidebook identifies 10 powerful global and American trends, and discusses in detail how each trend is likely to affect partner ecosystems and partner relationship management

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, today announced that its latest best practices guide — Top 10 Partner Relationship Management Trends to Watch in 2024 — is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. The guidebook identifies 10 key technology, business, economic and geopolitical trends that are poised to have the most impact on partner relationship management (PRM) in the year to come. In addition to identifying these trends, ZINFI's latest guidebook also explores how each trend is likely to impact business strategy and decision-making in partner relationship management and in the optimal utilization of partner ecosystems.

Top 10 Partner Relationship Management Trends to Watch in 2024 is divided into four major sections. The first section is a recap of major trends in 2023, including the rise of marketplaces, evolving partner ecosystems, an increasing focus on partner loyalty, a surge in specialized software solutions designed to enhance various aspects of PRM, and a shift from partner-fed to partner-led activities. The next section, "Major Global Trends for 2024," explores how inflation and interest rates, artificial intelligence, new geopolitical developments, and "glocalization" and supply chain inefficiencies are all likely to impact PRM.

The guidebook's third section turns to "Major American Trends for 2024," including the presidential election and health, wellness and lifestyle changes. The final section of the guidebook focuses on "Major Technology Trends in Partner Relationship Management," exploring the rise of hyper-scaler marketplaces, the maturity and evolution of PRM platforms, the new emphasis on visibility in PRM, and the recent shift to more strategic and targeted PRM approaches that focus on high-value activities and partnerships that offer the best return on investment.

"2023 was a year in which the dynamic nature of partner relationship management was more apparent than ever," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "There were a number of significant business and geopolitical developments, both globally and in the US, that can provide valuable lessons and insights for companies and professionals who are trying to refine their PRM operations and strategies. To provide a more comprehensive and more accurate view of the business transformation that awaits us, ZINFI created this guidebook, which not only identifies the most important trends for 2024, but also analyzes in detail how each trend will affect partner relationships. We hope readers will consult the guidebook to inform business strategy and set priorities in PRM and to take advantage of the opportunities the new year is likely to bring."

Top 10 Partner Relationship Management Trends can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/guidebooks/partner-relationship-management-top-10-trends-2024/

ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Fall 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management (UPM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UPM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.