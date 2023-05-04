ZINFI Releases Complimentary Best Practices Guidebook on New Strategies for Channel Management

Guidebook provides an in-depth overview of channel management practices and strategies

to help organizations adapt to the rise of rapidly evolving partner ecosystems

Download Now

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that its latest best practices guidebook—New Strategies for Channel Management—is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. The guidebook is aimed at organizations that are interested in bringing a new approach to channel management strategy in the context of increasingly important, rapidly changing partner ecosystems.

New Strategies for Channel Management: Best Practices Guidebook is designed to provide organizations of all kinds and sizes a solid overview of channel management and the increasingly important role that partner ecosystems play in the buyer's journey. Chapters include "What Is Channel Management," "The Six C's of Channel Management: How to Drive Growth," "What Is Channel Management Software," "New Channel Management Strategies for Collaborating with Partner Ecosystems," "Channel Management Best Practices for Transacting Partners: Collaboration, Data Sharing, and Mobility," and "What AI means for Channel Management Software — Is It Hype or Reality?" The guidebook also provides a detailed definition of Unified Channel Management (UCM) and includes a comprehensive overview of channel management modules, including affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM).

"More than three-quarters of worldwide commerce now flows through partner ecosystems, and organizations of every size and in every industry are having to adjust their channel management strategies to address the growing complexity of relationships with their partner base," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "In recognition of this new reality, ZINFI is offering this free guidebook to help companies understand new dynamics like the importance of hyper-personalization and collaboration in partner relationships and the crucial role that artificial intelligence is likely to play in channel automation. It's an exciting time to be active in the channel, but businesses need guidance in the midst of all this change, and we've created the guidebook to give them direction as they plan for the coming months and years."

The Guidebook can be downloaded

here: https://www.zinfi.com/guidebooks/channel-management-strategies/.

ZINIFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Spring 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.