ZINFI Releases Complimentary Guidebook Providing an Overview of Best Practices in Partner Relationship Management

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, today announced that its latest guidebook — Building Bridges: Best Practices in Partner Relationship Management — is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. ZINFI's latest guidebook provides a broad overview of partner relationship management (PRM) with a focus on best practices that lead to more robust and fruitful relationships with partners, more efficient partner programs and more profitable results.

Building Bridges: Best Practices in Partner Relationship Management is divided into two parts. Part I of the guidebook consists of eight chapters. Chapter 1 focuses on the basics, providing a definition of PRM, describing its increasingly important role in the contemporary business landscape and identifying its key benefits, which include stronger collaboration, increased sales and revenue, enhanced operational efficiency, stronger partner loyalty, and data-driven insights and strategies. Subsequent chapters go on to explore a series of key topics in the field, including how to choose partners, communication strategies, training and enablement, monitoring and feedback, conflict resolution, identifying the right PRM solution, and more. The guidebook is designed to provide both experienced professionals and relative newcomers to the world of partner relationship management with a strategic foundation for leveraging the power of diverse partner ecosystems. Readers will learn how to navigate the most pressing challenges and capitalize on the most promising opportunities presented by PRM.

Part II of the guidebook serves as an introduction to ZINFI and its concept of Unified Partner Management (UPM), providing an overview of the core and expanded modules that are part of ZINFI's integrated platform for partner management automation. It also presents overviews of the specific modules available for affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM).

"The importance of partner ecosystems is a relatively new phenomenon, but the power of effective partner relationship management has already proven to be transformative for businesses of all sizes in nearly every industry and every region of the world," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "We created this guidebook to provide professionals with an overview of the field, focusing on key challenges, the most important benefits of PRM and proven strategies for success. We also offer practical advice for organizations that need help identifying appropriate technology solutions that are aligned with their industry and their unique business challenges and objectives. The complexity of managing partner networks can be overwhelming. Our goal in offering this free best practices guide is to tame that complexity and provide readers with essential guidance that is presented in concise and straightforward language."

ZINIFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Fall 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management (UPM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management.

