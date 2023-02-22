ZINFI Releases New Complimentary Best Practices Guide on AI-Powered Marketing Strategies

New guidebook offers a broad look at how marketers are unleashing the power of artificial intelligence to bring a more precise, data-driven approach to interactions with prospective customers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, today announced that its latest guidebook, the AI-Powered Marketing Strategies Best Practices Guide, is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. The guidebook, which is of particular relevance to is aimed at individuals and organizations that are marketing solutions within complex partner ecosystems, provides an overview of some of the most important ways that marketers are leveraging the power and speed of artificial intelligence to develop new data-driven marketing practices.

The AI-Powered Marketing Strategies Best Practices Guide has two main parts.

Part I explores the diverse ways forward-thinking organizations are harnessing AI to generate, score and manage leads, refine sales forecasting, conduct customer intent mapping, deploy bots in customer interactions and much more.

Part II of the guidebook is a detailed look at Unified Channel Management (UCM) in the context of today's partner ecosystems. It defines UCM, provides an overview of core and expanded modules for channel marketing automation, and describes in detail platforms for affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM).

Artificial intelligence is transforming the ways companies do business in nearly every industry," says Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies, "It makes a lot of sense to deploy the power of technologies like machine learning, natural language processing and predictive analytics in the marketing and sales domains – and particularly in partner ecosystems, where there is so much complexity and data-generating activity. At ZINFI, we are pleased to be able to offer this complimentary guidebook to AI-powered marketing at a time when many of our assumptions about the customer journey and the sales funnel are being turned upside down.

The Guidebook can be downloaded here - https://www.zinfi.com/guidebooks/ai-powered-marketing-strategies/.

In 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in a Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report , where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

In addition, ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Winter 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

