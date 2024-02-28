ZINFI Releases New Complimentary Guidebook on Boosting Channel Sales Efficiency

ZINFI's latest guidebook – A Guide to Channel Sales Efficiency: The Critical Role of Workflow Automation – introduces readers to an advanced channel sales strategy that leverages emerging technologies and workflow automation to produce profitable, sustainable results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, today announced its new guidebook, A Guide to Channel Sales Efficiency: The Critical Role of Workflow Automation, is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. The latest in ZINFI's extensive series of free guidebooks on channel marketing and partner ecosystems, the booklet is a comprehensive guide to building a channel sales program that makes the most of proven best practices, data-driven tactics and strategies, and the judicious use of automation technologies.

A Guide to Channel Sales Efficiency: The Critical Role of Workflow Automation presents a series of information-packed chapters with step-by-step guidance on a comprehensive range of topics pertaining to channel sales, including the benefits of an efficient channel sales motion, finding the right channel partners, motivating and incentivizing partners, measuring success, and more. Every chapter provides helpful tips and advice, and each chapter explains in detail how workflow automation plays a crucial role in building and managing a successful channel sales program. Readers will also learn about the latest trends in channel sales as well as common challenges and how to address them.

"Channel sales have become an increasingly important factor in the overall success of businesses in nearly every sector of the economy, and organizations need to have a clear strategy that takes into account emerging technologies and channel best practices in order to adapt," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "We developed our latest guidebook, A Guide to Channel Sales Efficiency: The Critical Role of Workflow Automation, with this challenge in mind. The opportunities presented by complex partner ecosystems are enormous, but companies selling through the channel will need to continually assess and refine their channel sales strategies and incorporate advanced technologies to stay competitive. The resources and insights in this guidebook are a great starting point for any business looking to optimize its channel sales program through workflow automation."

A Guide to Channel Sales Efficiency: The Critical Role of Workflow Automation can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/guidebooks/channel-sales-workflow-automation/

ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Winter 2024 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management (UPM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UPM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

