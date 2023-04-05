ZINFI Releases New Complimentary PRM Software Best Practices Guide on the Core Capabilities of Partner Relationship Management

This guide aims to dispel the confusion around selecting PRM software and help individual organizations identify the applications and features most important to them

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that its latest guidebook —PRM Software: Core Capabilities—is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. The eBook is aimed at organizations that are interested in automating partner relationship management workflows and are beginning the platform selection process.

PRM Software: Core Capabilities eBook touches on each of the key variables organizations selling through the channel need to identify and evaluate before making a sound buying decision. The eBook explains what a partner ecosystem is, discusses the differences between different partner types, and describes the entire partner journey, from recruitment and onboarding to enablement, programs, incentives and more. ZINFI's goal in offering the free eBook is to help organizations identify the applications and platform features that best address their unique requirements.

The eBook also includes an extensive checklist of core capabilities and modules. These include specific modules for affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM). Using the checklist, organizations can bring a more systematic approach to the PRM software purchase process and prioritize modules for expansion as their business evolves.

"Selecting a PRM software vendor can be a complicated and confusing process," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "Every organization is different in terms of its size, the industries it operates in, the end users of its products and services, its business objectives, and the nature of its partner ecosystem. Consulting ZINFI's PRM Software: Core Capabilities Guide will help organizations make good buying decisions that result in a more rapid return on their investment."

The Guide can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/guidebooks/prm-software-core-capabilities/

ZINIFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Spring 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

