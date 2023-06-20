ZINFI Solidifies Status as a "Leader" in Partner Management Software with Another Strong Showing in the Summer 2023 G2 Grid® Report

Among the 12 vendors in the Leaders quadrant, ZINFI is currently #1 in "Ease of Use," holds the second highest overall G2 Score and is #2 in "Satisfaction"

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has once again named the company as a "Leader" in its Summer 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has held its position in G2's leaders' quadrant for multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.

In addition to earning leadership status in the latest G2 report, ZINFI currently holds the #1 Usability Score and the second-highest G2 Satisfaction Score in G2's real-time rankings for the partner management software covering all market segments and regions.

The G2 Satisfaction and Usability scores encompass a broad range of criteria, including Ease of Use, Meets Requirements, Ease of Doing Business With, Ease of Setup, Quality of Support and Ease of Admin. ZINFI currently holds a G2 Star Rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 334 reviews from actual customers representing a broad range of verticals and company sizes. Industries represented in those reviews include Information Technology and Services (84 reviews), Renewables & Environment (29 reviews), Telecommunications (28 reviews), Computer Software (26 reviews) and Computer & Network Security (18 reviews).

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregate data from online sources and social networks, applying a unique algorithm to this data to calculate customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time.

"In a constantly changing and rapidly expanding marketplace, ZINFI continues to occupy a leadership position in partner management software and attract very high ratings from professionals who use our platform every day. Our strong showing in the latest G2 Grid Report is a testament to our agility as an organization, our unwavering commitment to our customers and our deep understanding of the challenges associated with automating and effectively managing complex partner ecosystems," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "Our users love us because our platform empowers them to connect, collaborate, communicate, co-market and co-sell with partners of all kinds across the globe. ZINFI customers benefit from increased efficiency, improved partner performance, an overall reduction in costs, more robust business intelligence and significant, sustainable increases in revenue over the long term."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management (UCM) software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This allows any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

