ZINFI Technologies Announces Unified Partner Management (UPM) Summer 2024 Release with Enhanced Partner Journey

Improved Onboarding, Enablement Tools, and Analytics Drive Partner Success

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a global leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) SaaS platform, is proud to unveil its Summer 2024 release. This latest version introduces significant advancements that enhance the partner journey across all stages—Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize, and Accelerate—boosting partner engagement and operational performance through a seamlessly integrated experience.

"Our focus on advancing Unified Partner Management allows us to empower partners like never before," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO of ZINFI Technologies. "With the Summer 2024 release, partners can expect a more personalized, data-driven experience that streamlines processes, from onboarding to market acceleration. These enhancements are designed to drive efficiency and optimize partner success at every stage of their journey."

Key UPM Partner Journey Enhancements:

Onboard

Dynamic Form Configuration for User Registration: This simplifies partner onboarding by completing all essential data fields, reducing friction, and speeding up the time to value for new partners.

Enable

Content Library with Real-Time Engagement Metrics : Upgraded with view/download counters, sorting options, and bookmark functionality, the Content Library now provides immediate insights into partner engagement, improving resource allocation and organizational efficiency.

: Upgraded with view/download counters, sorting options, and bookmark functionality, the Content Library now provides immediate insights into partner engagement, improving resource allocation and organizational efficiency. Integrated SCORM-Compliant Learning Management: Supports flexible, scalable e-learning experiences, enabling partners to access critical training content tailored to their needs.

Market

Multi-Touch Campaign Management : Facilitates the creation and execution of co-branded, multi-channel campaigns through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

: Facilitates the creation and execution of co-branded, multi-channel campaigns through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Streamlined Social Media Distribution: Automates the distribution of co-branded social content across various platforms, maintaining consistent messaging and brand presence.

Sell

Automated Lead Distribution : Converts contacts to contracts effortlessly, optimizing the sales process and boosting lead conversion rates.

: Converts contacts to contracts effortlessly, optimizing the sales process and boosting lead conversion rates. Advanced Deal Management and CPQ Tools: These tools accelerate deal closures with refined pricing and quote approval mechanisms, enhancing partner selling capabilities.

Incentivize

Commission Automation : Streamlines commission calculations based on deals, products, and tier parameters, ensuring partners are compensated promptly and accurately.

: Streamlines commission calculations based on deals, products, and tier parameters, ensuring partners are compensated promptly and accurately. Market Development Funds (MDF) Management: Automates allocation and management, driving co-marketing initiatives and partner engagement.

Accelerate

Community and Marketplace Management : Encourages collaboration through discussion groups and a private partner marketplace, fostering idea exchange and innovation.

: Encourages collaboration through discussion groups and a private partner marketplace, fostering idea exchange and innovation. Mobile-Optimized UPM Access: Enhances partner management on the go with mobile-friendly interfaces for efficient, anywhere access.

Platform-Wide Workflow and Analytics Enhancements:

The Summer 2024 UPM release introduces advanced workflow configurations, including trigger updates and scheduled actions, alongside ZINFI Advanced Analytics integration for deeper insights into user behavior. These enhancements significantly reduce manual tasks, optimize resource allocation, and improve operational efficiency across the partner journey.

ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Summer 2024 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of genuine, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required), which provides access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before purchasing.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive, and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle. ZINFI provides six core SaaS solution sets: "Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize, and Accelerate" with tools and applications that span managing partner relationships, marketing, and incentives with additional tools for affiliate management. These solutions enable channel organizations to integrate all partner ecosystem management activities. In 26 countries, these core UPM SaaS solutions are also locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

