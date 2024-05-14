ZINFI Technologies, Inc. Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit for Its Partner Relationship Management Platform

ZINFI Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to High Security and Reliability Standards in Partner Management

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a global leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for its Unified Partner Management Platform. This milestone achievement underscores ZINFI's enduring commitment to security, availability, and confidentiality, ensuring the highest trust and protection for its customers' data.

The independent audit, conducted by Sensiba LLP, confirms that ZINFI's controls and processes meet the rigorous standards defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). These standards are designed to secure operations and compliance, safeguarding the processing integrity of customer data.

"ZINFI is committed to providing secure and reliable partner management solutions," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. "The successful SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a testament to our strict security measures and dedication to maintaining the highest levels of compliance. This enhances our platform's security posture and supports our customers' compliance with their regulatory requirements."

The SOC 2 Type 2 report comprehensively reviews the operational effectiveness of ZINFI's internal controls and practices over a specific period. The audit examined several aspects of ZINFI's operations, including the design and implementation of security, risk management, and privacy controls. ZINFI also works hard to keep its customers informed about evolving security protocols and has established resource centers on its website for both GDPR compliance and CCPA compliance to help customers and their global networks of partners understand and prepare for emerging compliance challenges.

ZINFI's platform provides a full spectrum of partner relationship management functionalities, enabling companies around the globe to effectively manage their entire partner lifecycle from recruitment through sales and success. This platform ensures streamlined operations and enhances collaborative efforts across various channels, supporting rapid and profitable growth.

This SOC 2 report is available to potential and existing customers, under NDA, upon request - assuring ZINFI's commitment to high standards of security and trustworthiness.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required), which provides access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before purchasing.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the partner relationship management (PRM) SaaS application space, providing a comprehensive suite of tools that deliver a hyper-personalized partner journey and enhance the performance and profitability of enterprises operating within partner ecosystems. The ZINFI platform offers six core sets of integrated applications – onboarding, enablement, marketing, selling, incentivization, and growth acceleration – which enable enterprises to amplify their brand reach and achieve profitable growth. Our PRM solutions are deeply rooted in workflow automation, third-party integrations for comprehensive data aggregation, and advanced reporting and analytics, offering brands unprecedented visibility and control. The result is a flexible platform that not only adapts to the unique contours of each brand's strategy but also anticipates the evolving needs of its partners, ensuring a future-proof solution in a rapidly changing digital marketplace.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management , please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/ . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

