ZINFI Technologies Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

ZINFI Expands Partner Relationship Management Capabilities for HubSpot Users with New Integration in the HubSpot App Marketplace

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a global leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) SaaS platform, today announced that its industry-leading partner relationship management software is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. With the integration of ZINFI in HubSpot, marketing and sales teams can access a comprehensive set of powerful partner management tools directly within the HubSpot customer platform to enhance their customer relationship management (CRM) processes.

The ZINFI UPM application provides a streamlined experience, enabling users to manage partner relationships and automate core partner-focused workflows without leaving HubSpot's AI-powered customer platform. HubSpot customers who leverage ZINFI's suite of integrated tools will be uniquely positioned to drive more efficient collaboration with their partners, enhancing sales and engagement outcomes across channels.

"Joining the HubSpot App Marketplace is a pivotal step for ZINFI as we continue to support businesses in optimizing their partner relationships and driving growth," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO of ZINFI Technologies. "This integration is designed to simplify partner management for HubSpot users, creating more efficient workflows and fostering meaningful connections."

"Technology continues to transform marketing and sales practices across all industries, and nowhere is this more evident than in the world of partner relationships," said Scott Brinker, VP Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. "We are delighted to add ZINFI to our ecosystem so our customers can quickly integrate a sophisticated set of partner management capabilities into their existing marketing and sales operations."

"It's clear that companies that can consistently and sustainably engage partners are in a much better position to drive revenue and build their brand," said Kelly Sarabyn, HubSpot's Head of Tech Partner Enablement, Operations, and Advocacy. "Technology is a key enabler in this process, and we are excited that our customers can now avail themselves of ZINFI's advanced partner management software to drive more growth."

Learn more about the integration here .

ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Fall 2024 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software . G2 scores are based on the responses of genuine, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required), which provides access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before purchasing.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive, and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle. ZINFI provides six core SaaS solution sets: "Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize, and Accelerate" with tools and applications that span the management of partner relationships, marketing, and incentives with additional tools for affiliate management. These solutions enable channel organizations to integrate all partner ecosystem management activities. In 26 countries, these core UPM SaaS solutions are also locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management , please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/ . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

