ZINFI Technologies Leads G2 Summer 2024 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, has once again been recognized as a Leader in G2's Summer 2024 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. This marks a continued leadership streak for ZINFI, which has consistently secured its position in the Leader's quadrant.

The G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software evaluates vendors based on customer satisfaction and market presence, sourced from user reviews and online data. In the Summer 2024 report, ZINFI achieved exceptional scores, cementing its leadership in the industry.

Key Highlights:

Top G2 Satisfaction Score : ZINFI received an NPS score of 95, significantly outperforming its nearest competitor by 29 points.

: ZINFI received an NPS score of 95, significantly outperforming its nearest competitor by 29 points. Highest G2 Score : With an overall G2 score of 82, ZINFI is 12 points ahead of its closest rival in the Leader's quadrant.

: With an overall G2 score of 82, ZINFI is 12 points ahead of its closest rival in the Leader's quadrant. 4.9 Star Rating: Based on 542 verified user reviews, ZINFI maintains an impressive 4.9 out of 5-star rating.

Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI Technologies, expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed the company's commitment to customer success, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in G2's Summer 2024 Grid Report. This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled partner management solutions that drive growth and efficiency for our clients. Our team remains focused on innovation and excellence, ensuring our customers receive the best support and technology to achieve their business goals."

G2's scoring methodology incorporates user-focused metrics, such as Ease of Use, Meets Requirements, Quality of Support, and general satisfaction scores, including Likelihood to Recommend and Product Direction. This comprehensive approach ensures a transparent and accurate representation of vendor performance in the market.

ZINFI's platform facilitates a hyper-personalized partner journey, enabling businesses to expand their brand reach and drive profitable growth through a robust partner ecosystem.

The complete Summer 2024 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software is available for download , offering insights into ZINFI's leading solutions and customer satisfaction.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required), which provides access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before purchasing.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the partner relationship management (PRM) SaaS application space, providing a comprehensive suite of tools that deliver a hyper-personalized partner journey and enhance the performance and profitability of enterprises operating within partner ecosystems. The ZINFI platform offers six core sets of integrated applications – onboarding, enablement, marketing, selling, incentivization, and growth acceleration – which enable enterprises to amplify their brand reach and achieve profitable growth. Our PRM solutions are deeply rooted in workflow automation, third-party integrations for comprehensive data aggregation, and advanced reporting and analytics, offering brands unprecedented visibility and control. The result is a flexible platform that not only adapts to the unique contours of each brand's strategy but also anticipates the evolving needs of its partners, ensuring a future-proof solution in a rapidly changing digital marketplace.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management , please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/ . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

