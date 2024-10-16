ZINFI Technologies Recognized as a Leader in G2's Fall 2024 Report for Partner Relationship Management (PRM)

ZINFI continues to dominate the PRM space, delivering enhanced partner ecosystem management solutions earning accolades for ease of use, seamless integration, and rapid ROI.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, today announced its recognition as a Leader in G2's Fall 2024 Grid Report for Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software. This prestigious accolade further solidifies ZINFI's position as a top choice for enterprises seeking innovative, comprehensive solutions to streamline partner relationships and drive growth in their channel ecosystems.

G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, compiles quarterly reports based on honest user feedback and comprehensive data analysis. ZINFI's recognition as a Leader in the Fall 2024 Grid Report reflects the company's continued focus on customer satisfaction, product innovation, and market presence. G2 rankings are derived from user ratings, showing how products perform in real-world scenarios.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a Leader in G2's Fall 2024 PRM Grid Report," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "This recognition is a direct result of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge partner management solutions that are both intuitive and scalable. We take pride in the feedback from our customers, whose satisfaction with our product drives us to evolve and innovate continuously."

Sustained Excellence and High Customer Satisfaction

ZINFI earned its Leader status by excelling in several key categories of the G2 report, including customer satisfaction, ease of use, quality of support, and ease of setup. The platform is especially lauded for its intuitive user interface, scalability, and robust feature set, which makes it a preferred choice for companies looking to manage and optimize their partner ecosystems effectively.

Highlights from the Fall 2024 G2 Report for ZINFI include:

More than 500 users have collectively rated ZINFI's Unified Partner Management (UPM) platform 4.9 out of 5.0, highlighting its superior ease of use, comprehensive functionality, and significant positive impact on partner ecosystem management.

Over 96% of users stated they would recommend ZINFI's PRM solutions to others, reflecting strong customer confidence and high satisfaction with ZINFI's ability to deliver tangible business results and long-term value.

ZINFI achieved top scores in key categories such as ease of implementation, Return on Investment (ROI), and support quality. These high rankings underscore the platform's ability to deliver immediate value, streamline complex partner management workflows, and provide robust customer support, ensuring ongoing success across various industries.

G2's Grid Reports rank products based on customer satisfaction, with detailed reviews from verified users and additional market presence factors. For the Fall 2024 PRM Grid®, ZINFI's strong customer reviews and growing presence in the PRM space helped elevate its leadership position. As customer feedback is paramount to the rankings, ZINFI's consistently high marks underscore the platform's efficiency, ease of use, and superior functionality.

An exhaustive Fall 2024 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software is available for download, offering insights into ZINFI's leading solutions and customer satisfaction.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required), which provides access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before purchasing.

Looking Ahead

As ZINFI continues to expand its market presence, the company remains committed to delivering world-class PRM solutions that empower organizations to drive growth through partner ecosystems. With a relentless focus on innovation, customer success, and continuous improvement, ZINFI is well-positioned to maintain its leadership role in the PRM market for years.

ZINFI's PRM software stands out for its innovative approach to managing complex partner networks. With businesses increasingly relying on partner ecosystems for growth, ZINFI's platform is designed to simplify partner onboarding, streamline lead and deal registration, and optimize channel marketing activities, all within a unified platform.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive, and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle. ZINFI provides six core SaaS solution sets: "Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize, and Accelerate" with tools and applications that span management of partner relationships, marketing, and incentives with additional tools for affiliate management. These solutions enable channel organizations to integrate all partner ecosystem management activities. In 26 countries, these core UPM SaaS solutions are also locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

