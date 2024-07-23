ZINFI Technologies' Unified Partner Management Solution Now Featured in Microsoft AppSource Marketplace

Listing on AppSource Enhances Platform Visibility and Integration for Customers Using MS Dynamics and Azure Tools

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, a leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) innovation, today announced that its Microsoft product-compatible SaaS platform and apps spanning both Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA ) is now featured in the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace. The listing on AppSource marks a significant milestone for ZINFI, providing enhanced platform performance and capabilities for customers leveraging Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Azure tools within their partner ecosystems.

ZINFI has offered a natively built version of its UPM platform on Azure since 2020, a move that allows it to offer enterprise customers enhanced DevOps, performance, security, availability, disaster recovery, compliance capabilities and more, without relying on third-party applications. ZINFI continues to rapidly integrate Microsoft Copilot generative AI technology into the platform with new features that leverage—but are not limited to—retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architecture to enable advanced navigation, content creation, and business intelligence tools.

Being listed on the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace offers unparalleled visibility and credibility for developers and businesses alike. The marketplace provides a vast platform to showcase software solutions to a global audience, enhancing discoverability and driving user engagement. Access to Microsoft's extensive customer base and ecosystem also fosters trust and reliability, which is crucial for attracting potential clients. Moreover, the marketplace facilitates seamless integration with Microsoft products, offering developers unique opportunities for collaboration and growth in a competitive digital landscape.

The benefits of placement in a marketplace such as Microsoft's AppSource have been highlighted recently by prominent analysts, including Canalys' Lisa Lawson and Jay McBain, whose just-published research report on the B2B platform race documents the rapid adoption of ecosystem marketplace and integration platforms: "The platform race is driven by the evolving needs of modern IT buyers, the majority of whom will be millennials by the end of 2024. These digital-savvy buyers prioritize integrated solutions, streamlined procurement, and connected workflows, and their influence has driven an 84% CAGR in digital marketplaces over the past five years. To win over millennial buyers, tech vendors must strategically leverage, and accelerate, integrated ecosystem strategies."

"We are incredibly proud to have our PRM solution listed on Microsoft AppSource," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and Founder of ZINFI Technologies. "This listing validates our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to meet our customers' evolving requirements, opening up new avenues for our clients to seamlessly integrate with Microsoft products and continually drive efficiency and growth in their partner ecosystems."

ZINFI's PRM solution is designed to help organizations manage their partner relationships more effectively, from onboarding and training to marketing and sales support. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools that streamline and automate various aspects of partner management, enabling businesses to achieve predictable and profitable growth.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required), which provides access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This allows prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before purchasing.

For more information about ZINFI Technologies and its solutions, visit www.zinfi.com.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle. ZINFI provides six core SaaS solution sets: "Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize and Accelerate" with tools and applications that span management of partner relationships, marketing, and incentives, with additional tools for affiliate management. These solutions enable channel organizations to integrate all partner ecosystem management activities. In 26 countries, these core UPM SaaS solutions are also locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management , please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/ . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.