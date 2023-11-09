ZINFI to Showcase Latest Innovations in Partner Relationship Management (PRM) at Canalys Forums "Making Waves" Event 2023

ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

ZINFI will showcase its latest PRM innovations at the Canalys Event 2023 - Making Waves, taking place from November 13-15, 2023, in Palm Springs, California.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, today announced that it will be showcasing its latest innovations at the Canalys Forums Event 2023, which has adopted the theme "Making Waves." The first Canalys partner forum to be held in North America, the event will celebrate the channel's pivotal role in the tech industry and will have partners at its core. The event will take place November 13-15 in Palm Springs, California.

At the event, ZINFI will be showcasing its comprehensive PRM platform and demonstrating how the most recent innovations to the platform can help businesses:

  • Accelerate partner onboarding and enablement: ZINFI's streamlined onboarding process and self-service enablement tools help partners get up to speed quickly and start selling effectively.
  • Enhance partner collaboration: ZINFI's centralized platform provides a single source of truth for all partner data and activities, enabling seamless collaboration between partners and their vendors.
  • Drive partner growth and profitability: ZINFI's powerful analytics and reporting tools help businesses identify and reward top-performing partners, while also providing insights into partner performance and pipeline health.

"We are excited to be showcasing our latest PRM innovations at the Canalys Event 2023," said Sugata Sanyal, Founder and CEO at ZINFI. "We are confident that our solutions can help businesses of all sizes build stronger, more profitable partner relationships at a time when partner ecosystems have emerged as a critical factor in expanding reach and accelerating growth."

Participants are invited to book a time to meet with ZINFI experts at the event to learn more about how ZINFI's PRM solutions can help them achieve their partner relationship goals.

ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Fall 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and on the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading Partner Management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies
ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive, and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through four core state-of-the-art SaaS applications — affiliate marketing management automation, partner relationship management automation, partner marketing management automation and partner incentives management automation. In 26 countries, these four core UPM SaaS applications are also locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and on the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

