ZINFI's CEO, Sugata Sanyal, to Speak on Channel Management Trends and Best Practices at Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit 2023

The session will provide insights and advice for optimizing channel programs and driving growth in the cloud era; ZINFI will also showcase its Unified Channel Management (UCM) technology at booth #P20.

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions that include affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM), today announced that its founder and CEO, Sugata Sanyal, will speak at the Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit 2023. The event will be held at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, from May 15 to May 17, 2023.

Sanyal will present alongside Darryl Oliver, Director of Global Portfolio Development at Ingram Micro Cloud, on Wednesday, May 17th, at 1:30 pm in the session titled: Add value to your business by partnering with Ingram Micro's emerging vendors. The presentation will focus on the latest trends in partner ecosystems and channel management and how to channel automation can help businesses scale their channel activities more efficiently, increase partner engagement, and achieve faster, more substantial ROI in the cloud era.

"We're excited to be a part of this year's Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit and to have the opportunity to share our insights and expertise with attendees," said Sanyal. "At ZINFI, we have been helping businesses optimize their channel partner programs and drive profitability for over a decade, and we have learned a lot. Partner ecosystems are critical for businesses to connect with their target audience and grow, but managing those networks can be complex. We look forward to explaining how organizations of all sizes and industries can harness that complexity by following best practices and applying a structured approach to their channel programs and to channel automation."

In addition to Sanyal's speaking engagement, ZINFI will have an exhibitor booth (#P20) at the summit. Attendees are encouraged to stop by and learn more about ZINFI's UCM solutions and how they can help their businesses succeed in the cloud era.

The Ingram Micro Global Cloud & Innovation Summit is an annual event that brings together cloud professionals and thought leaders worldwide to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the industry. This year's event will feature over 200 sessions, including keynote presentations, breakout sessions, and networking events.

For more information about ZINFI's participation in the Ingram Micro Global Cloud & Innovation Summit 2023 or to learn more about its Unified Channel Management platform, please visit booth #P20 at the event or ZINFI's website at www.zinfi.com.

ZINIFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Spring 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required), providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before purchasing.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management, and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordable, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

