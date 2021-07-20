Zing Health Joins ConnectureDRX Platform to Simplify Path to Medicare Enrollment

The collaboration will create more efficient workflows for Zing Health enrollment teams. Tweet this

Platform Finds Best Fit Medicare Advantage Plans

Features such as accurate drug cost estimates and highly personalized Medicare enrollment options on ConnectureDRX will give consumers insight into Zing Health's innovative, community-minded benefits. The platform also helps identify plans that meet consumers' special needs, such as those with chronic conditions, dual Medicare-Medicaid eligibility, or qualification for low-income subsidies.

"For more than two decades, ConnectureDRX has helped consumers connect with health plans through technologies that simplify complex healthcare choices, empowering them to make informed decisions," said Zing Health Founder and CEO Dr. Eric E. Whitaker. "Our new partnership with ConnectureDRX will further support our mission to serve those lacking coverage and influence social determinants of health."

As a physician-founded startup, Zing Health understands the challenges that minority populations face in obtaining coverage. Working closely in local communities to help those who need it most, Zing Health offers holistic care benefits that traditional Medicare plans don't, such as dental, vision, hearing, and fitness programs.

"This partnership will allow Zing to increase exposure and get more eyes familiar with their Medicare Advantage plans and benefits," says ConnectureDRX Executive Vice President Grant Hoffman. "We take an omnichannel approach to our platform and our distribution network. providing enrollment and drug pricing transparency tools for consumers, brokers and call centers."

Healthcare Technology Ensures Trust in Medicare Enrollment

FMOs and agencies use ConnectureDRX's PlanCompare ONE platform to manage all enrollment tasks and activities. Agents can see all carriers in one place, versus having to contact each carrier for plan information and enrollment forms. This intuitive platform complies with HIPAA privacy requirements to collect member information securely and establish confidence in an often-confusing Medicare enrollment process.

The collaboration will create more efficient workflows for Zing Health enrollment teams, supporting their outreach to underserved communities and saving time for consumers, brokers, and call centers.

The partnership is just the latest way Zing Health is establishing itself as a major player in the Medicare Advantage market. Over the past year, Zing Health has added new technology partnerships to benefit members and to address both clinical and social determinants of health. Its latest addition, the member support service HealthMine, empowers health consumers to take the right actions to improve their health. Zing Health expanded into new markets in 2021, including underserved communities in Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.

About Zing Health

Founded in 2019, Zing Health Holdings Inc. is a groundbreaking tech-enabled insurance company making Medicare Advantage the best it can be for those 65 and over or with long-term disability. Zing Health's community-based approach addresses social determinants of health to keep individuals and communities healthy and returns the physician and the member to the center of the healthcare equation. This gives each member personalized care and service tailored to their singular needs. Members also receive individualized assistance to make their transition to Zing Health as easy as possible, and have the ability to personalize their plans, access to facilities designed to help them better meet their healthcare needs, and a dedicated care team. For more information on Zing Health, visit myzinghealth.com.

About ConnectureDRX

ConnectureDRX focuses on delivering integrated web-based solutions to the health insurance industry offering solutions, analytics and drug pricing expertise that help elevate health plan Star ratings. ConnectureDRX automates elements of the insurance sales and service process to increase sales, enhance broker loyalty, improve back-office efficiencies, lower customer acquisition costs decrease overall operating expenses. For more information, visit connecture.com.

