Zing Introduces FLIP a 2 in 1 Device Air Fryer and Slow-Multi Cooker Machine

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WallBeyond International, Inc. announces the Kickstarter campaign of a brand-new cooking appliance, the Zing Flip air fryer slow-multi cooker. The compact device allows an air fryer to transform into a slow-multi cooker by flipping the main heating unit over, which provides value and saves storage space. The innovative design combines two of the most popular small kitchen cooking appliances, a turbo air fryer and the beloved slow-multi cooker.

The Zing Flip multicooker was cleverly designed using 4 main components to be able to cook in both air fryer and slow cooker modes. In air frying mode, going from top to bottom, the common heating unit sits on top, followed by a 6-quart inner pot, ring, and a glass lid doubling as a stand. In the slow-multi cooker mode, going from top to bottom, the glass lid is on top, followed by the 6-quart inner pot, ring, and finally the same common heating unit. The 4 components are made of durable materials, reliable components, and the simple construction ensures years of worry-free service.

A single Zing Flip device replaces 2 devices in the kitchen and the simple reversible stacking design maximizes cooking capacity for both devices. You get a full 6-quart air fryer and slow-multi cooker in the most compact form factor for a 2-in-1 device. The design saves space and has more cooking capacity over buying 2 separate units. Compared to other 2-in-1 devices, the same cooking capacity comes in a much smaller and compact overall package.

In air frying mode, 3 functions are available, air fry, bake, and roast. Slow cook, saute, and yogurt are the 3 functions available in the slow-multi cooker mode. Added together, the Zing Flip has a total of 6 cooking functions.

Zing is backed by a company with over 20 years of experience manufacturing slow cookers, pressure cookers, multicookers, and air fryers for many beloved household name brands in the US. We are a US company with the sole goal of creating cooking appliances that make it easier for people to enjoy healthy tasting food every day.

