Zing Zang® Expands Portfolio with Introduction of Michelada Mix

Authentic New Michelada Mix Designed Specifically to Mix with Beer

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zing Zang, the #1-selling Bloody Mary brand in America, announces the launch of Zing Zang Michelada Mix, adding to its portfolio of premium cocktail mixes. As Mexican beer emerges as one of the fastest-growing segments in the beer category in the U.S., the popularity of the Michelada—a cocktail blending beer with lime juice, tomato juice, and spices—has surged among consumers nationwide.

New Zing Zang Michelada Mix was designed specifically to mix with beer.

Crafted with a unique blend of real tomato juice, zesty lime and lemon juices, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and hand-selected spices, Zing Zang Michelada Mix creates a deliciously savory and refreshing beer cocktail experience. Available soon across the U.S., it delivers an authentic taste and quality ingredients in every sip.

E.G. Fishburne, Vice President of Marketing at Zing Zang, remarks, "As the #1 Bloody Mary brand, Zing Zang understands the art of crafting flavorful tomato-based cocktails with the perfect 'zing.' With the surging popularity of Micheladas, driven by the robust growth of Mexican beer, it's a natural progression for us to extend our expertise into this vibrant market. Just as our Bloody Marys delight consumers with their bold flavors and refreshing kick, our new Zing Zang Michelada Mix promises to elevate the Michelada experience."

The decision to expand Zing Zang's portfolio into the beer cocktail mixer category stemmed from listening to customers and consumers. Steve Crites, Executive Vice President of Sales for Zing Zang, adds, "This journey began with the keen observations and passion of our local teams in the West and Southwest. Their insights illuminated a national opportunity for Zing Zang, inspiring us to introduce Zing Zang Michelada Mix to consumers across the country. This launch is a testament to their sharp understanding of local tastes and trends, laying the foundation for our expansion into the thriving Michelada market."

Zing Zang Michelada Mix will be packaged in the familiar 32oz bottles and will be available in grocery and liquor stores, as well as nationwide purchase online.

To prepare a Zing Zang Classic Michelada (or "Red Beer" as it's called in the Midwest):

Combine 1 part Zing Zang Michelada Mix with 3 parts ice-cold Mexican or American beer.

Best enjoyed in a chilled glass rimmed with chile-lime seasoning and garnished with lime.

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang® is the #1 Bloody Mary brand and a leading non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. In addition to the new Michelada Mix, the company markets a complete line of premium-quality mixers including the best-selling Bloody Mary Mix and a naturally crafted line-up of Margarita, Sweet & Sour, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri and Piña Colada Mixes, which are made with real fruit juices and naturally sweetened with no high fructose corn syrup or preservatives. Zing Zang recently introduced a line of ready-to-serve (RTS) Bloody Mary cocktails and ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, using the Zing Zang award-winning mixes and premium spirits. The RTD line includes Bloody and Blazing Bloody Marys, as well as Classic and Mango Margaritas. Zing Zang is available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.zingzang.com.

SOURCE Zing Zang, LLC