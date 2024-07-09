Zing Zang® Launches Bold New Packaging Design

Modernized Logo and "AmaZING" New Label Now Rolling Out Nationwide

CHICAGO , July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zing Zang, launched in the late 1990s, has grown to become America's #1-selling Bloody Mary brand. Now, for the first time in its history, the iconic Zing Zang logo has been refreshed, and the entire product portfolio has received an energetic fresh look to better highlight the "amaZING" quality of Zing Zang cocktails.

For the first time in the brand's history, the iconic Zing Zang logo has been refreshed, and the entire product portfolio has received an energetic fresh look to better highlight the "amaZING" quality of Zing Zang cocktails.

"As our product line expanded beyond our original Bloody Mary Mix, it became clear that a brand makeover was needed to highlight our premium ingredients and the bold flavors of our diverse offerings to a broader, cocktail-loving audience," said E.G. Fishburne, Vice President of Marketing at Zing Zang. "The challenge was to create a cohesive design across our portfolio while maintaining the beloved look of our Bloody Mary Mix. The result is a modernized logo and an exciting new label design that enhances taste appeal and perfectly reflects the quality of our products."

The refreshed Zing Zang labels cover the entire "AmaZING" portfolio, including Margarita Mixes (Classic, Mango, and Strawberry), Sweet & Sour Mix, and Piña Colada Mix, as well as the newer ready-to-drink Bloody Mary and Margarita prepared cocktails. For the first time, the packaging features enticing cocktail images, and highlights the quality ingredients, enhancing the overall appeal.

"We are excited about the new look for our products," Fishburne added. "The updated design effectively communicates that amaZING cocktails start with Zing Zang."

Design agency SmashBrand led the redesign, utilizing a consumer-focused, quantitative approach. They identified the most compelling attributes early in the process and incorporated them into six design concepts. After thorough testing, one winning design emerged, showing significant improvements in consumer liking and purchase intent.

"Zing Zang is the brand that gets the party started," said Christy Lebor, Partner and Head of Brand Development at SmashBrand. "Our goal was to capture the fun, bold, and energetic spirit of Zing Zang. This new vibrant brand identity reflects that perfectly and was the inspiration behind including cocktail imagery on the labels. People eat and drink with their eyes, and we wanted to showcase Zing Zang's amazing cocktails and passion through our design."

The new Zing Zang product packaging is rolling out nationwide, starting with cocktail mixes, and will continue across the portfolio through the end of the year. Despite the new look, the quality ingredients and amazing taste that consumers love remain unchanged.

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang® is the leading Bloody Mary brand and a top non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. Renowned for its premium-quality mixers, Zing Zang offers a wide range of products, including the best-selling Bloody Mary Mix, Blazing Bloody Mary Mix, and authentic Michelada Mix. The company's naturally crafted lineup also features classic Margarita, Mango Margarita, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri, Sweet & Sour, and Piña Colada Mixes, all made with real fruit juices and naturally sweetened without high fructose corn syrup. Expanding beyond mixers, Zing Zang recently introduced a line of ready-to-serve (RTS) Bloody Mary cocktails and ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, made with Zing Zang's award-winning mixes and premium spirits. The RTD line includes Bloody and Blazing Bloody Marys, as well as Classic and Mango Margaritas. Founded in 1997 and based in Chicago, Illinois, Zing Zang products are available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. For more information, please visit www.zingzang.com.

About SmashBrand:

SmashBrand is a CPG packaging design agency specializing in FMCG and DCG sectors. With a focus on consumer-centric design and innovative solutions, SmashBrand helps brands captivate consumers and drive engagement through strategic packaging and brand identity systems. For more information, please visit www.smashbrand.com.

SOURCE Zing Zang, LLC