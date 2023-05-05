Zing Zang® Partners with Watch Hill Proper to Debut the World's Most Expensive Bloody Mary

Mixologists, culinary creators and artisans collaborate to benefit Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund

CHICAGO and LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zing Zang, America's #1 Bloody Mary Mix, and Watch Hill Proper Bourbon Bar & Kitchen, the world's largest American Whiskey Bar and Kentucky's first premier bourbon club, have teamed up to create the World's Most Expensive Bloody Mary in time for the Kentucky Derby. The Zing Zang "Win" Mary is a $1,149 bourbon Bloody Mary featuring Zing Zang's new Blazing Bloody Mary Mix, paired with a trio of decadent menu items, a flight of rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and is served in a 24-karat gold leaf, handblown crystal glass with a handcrafted custom silver sipper stirrer made by the fifth-generation silversmiths who made the Kentucky Derby Trophy for 47 years. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF), a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries. The Zing Zang "Win" Mary can be purchased online at www.watchhillproper.com/zingzang.

Zing Zang, America’s #1 Bloody Mary Mix, and Watch Hill Proper Bourbon Bar & Kitchen, the world’s largest American Whiskey Bar and Kentucky’s first premier bourbon club, created the World’s Most Expensive Bloody Mary in time for Kentucky Derby. The Zing Zang “Win” Mary is a $1,149 bourbon Bloody Mary featuring Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Mix, paired with a flight of rare Pappy Van Winkle and served in a 24-karat gold leaf, handblown crystal glass with a custom silver stirrer. Photo: Dan Dry

Watch Hill Proper's Creative Director and award-winning mixologist Karla Green has created a unique bourbon Bloody Mary featuring Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Mix, a new hotter and spicier version of the original Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, Benton's bacon fat-washed Buffalo Trace bourbon, olive brine, lemon juice and horseradish. The Zing Zang "Win" Mary will be accompanied by a bone marrow luge and half-ounce pours of Pappy Van Winkle 23, 20 and 15-year-old bourbons. In addition, Watch Hill Proper's Executive Chef Michael Crouch created a special menu to accompany the cocktail, featuring a fried king crab corn dog with clarified foie gras butter and caviar, a wagyu rib cap nigiri with uni shoyu and black truffle, and a duck confit and lion's mane mushroom croquette with ramp and sour apple napa slaw.

The Zing Zang "Win" Mary will be served in the finest silverware and glassware. Zing Zang partnered with Susanne Blackinton-Juaire, a fifth-generation silversmith from S.R. Blackinton of Smithfield, Rhode Island, who produced the Kentucky Derby Trophy for 47 years, and handcrafted the silver sipper stirrers. The sipper stirrers feature a custom "wishing you good luck" design, inspired by a pin given to jockeys in Europe in the early 1900's before a big race.

The Zing Zang "Win" Mary is served in 24-karat gold leaf etched crystal glasses, handblown by Benjamin Giguere of Gather Glass Blowing Studio, located on historic Federal Hill in Providence, Rhode Island. Giguere, an expert glass blower for 26 years, followed old-world, Swedish-style techniques for crafting these custom glasses.

Only four Zing Zang "Win" Marys will be available to purchase online or in-person at www.watchhillproper.com/zingzang – but Watch Hill Proper will offer other bourbon Bloody Mary options for patrons.

A Zing Zang "Place" Mary will be available, following Green's bourbon Bloody Mary recipe, paired with a half-ounce flight of W.L. Weller 12 Year Bourbon, Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Bourbon, Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon and select sides. The Zing Zang "Place" Mary will be served in a handblown commemorative crystal glass and available for $350.

An unlimited amount of Zing Zang "Show" Marys are available for patrons. Guests can enjoy the same unique recipe alongside a half-ounce flight of Eagle Rare Bourbon, E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, and 1792 Small Batch Bourbon and select sides for $65. The Zing Zang Win, Place and Show Bourbon Bloody Marys will be available May 2 – May 6, 2023.

"We are proud to partner with such an innovative establishment as Watch Hill Proper and world-class artisans as S.R. Blackinton and Gather Glass to create a bold, first-of-its kind cocktail, while raising money for an important cause," said E.G Fishburne, Vice President of Marketing at Zing Zang. "Like Zing Zang, each element of these cocktails was meticulously crafted with the highest quality ingredients and materials available. We're thrilled to help add a little spice and boldness to Derby week."

Zing Zang Bloody Mary mixes are made from a proprietary blend of seven real vegetable juices and a complex array of bold spices and seasonings. The Chicago-based company delivers signature bold flavors with a variety of award-winning mixers made with real ingredients, as well as canned ready-to-drink and ready-to-serve cocktails.

Watch Hill Proper recently celebrated its first anniversary after an incredible year. After opening in April of 2022, it has become one of the most nationally recognized Bourbon Clubs known around the globe for its innovative modern cuisine with a classical French influence and award-winning cocktails.

"In just over a year, we have celebrated many milestones and can now add creating the World's Most Expensive Bloody Mary to that list," said co-founders Josh Howes and Tommy Craggs. "Whiskey is the perfect accompaniment to a Bloody Mary and we pride ourselves on having a near endless supply to choose from. When you combine Zing Zang, Karla and Michael's creativity, renowned artisans and a hometown charity, it's the perfect recipe for success."

Win, Place, and Show – Zing Zang Blazing Bourbon Bloody Mary Recipe

4 ounces Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Mix

1 ounce Benton's bacon fat-washed Buffalo Trace bourbon

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

¼ ounce olive brine

Pinch of freshly grated horseradish

Glass: Collins

Method: Rolled

Cocktail Garnish: Dusted bourbon barrel smoked salt and Tajin citrus wheel, truffle fromage Cheese Whiz stuffed grilled olive, basil leaf, Watch Hill Proper amuse (pimento on rye)

Sides – Zing Zang "Win" Mary

Three ½-ounce pours of Pappy 23 year, Pappy 20 year, Pappy 15 year bourbons

Fried king crab corn dog with clarified foie gras butter and caviar

Wagyu rib cap nigiri with uni shoyu and black truffle

Duck confit and lion's mane mushroom croquette with ramp and sour apple napa slaw

Commemorative silver sipper stirrer and 24-karat gold leaf etched crystal glass

Sides – Zing Zang "Place" Mary

Three ½-ounce pours of Weller 12 Year, Elmer T. Lee and Blanton's bourbons

and Blanton's bourbons Fried king crab corn dog, with clarified foie gras butter and caviar

Wagyu rib cap nigiri with uni shoyu and black truffle

Commemorative crystal glass

Sides – Zing Zang "Show" Mary

Three ½-ounce pours of Eagle Rare, E.H. Taylor Small Batch BIB, and 1792 Small Batch bourbons

Duck confit and lion's mane mushroom croquette with ramp and sour apple napa slaw

Learn more at www.watchhillproper.com/zingzang.

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang® is the leading and fastest growing non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. The company markets a complete line of premium-quality mixers including the leading Bloody Mary Mix in the U.S., and a naturally crafted line-up of Margarita, Sweet & Sour, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri and Piña Colada Mixes, which contain no high fructose corn syrup, no preservatives, and no artificial dyes. Zing Zang recently introduced a line of ready-to-serve (RTS) Bloody Mary cocktails, and also ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, using the Zing Zang award-winning mixes and premium spirits. The RTD line includes Bloody Mary, Blazing Bloody Mary, Margarita, Mango Margarita, and Bourbon Whiskey Sour. Zing Zang is available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.zingzang.com.

About Watch Hill Proper:

Watch Hill Proper Bourbon Bar & Kitchen in Norton Commons is the world's most extensive American whiskey bar. The purpose of Watch Hill Proper is to be a dining destination that celebrates American whiskey from all around the country, particularly Kentucky bourbon. The restaurant hosts public and private events, including bourbon and wine tastings, meet and greets with bourbon master distillers, and themed dinners. For more information, please visit www.watchhillproper.com.

SOURCE Zing Zang, LLC